Special activities a big draw at virtual Women in Agribusiness Summit

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The event may now be virtual, but that doesn’t mean the special activities have been left behind. Attendees to the 9th annual Women in Agribusiness (WIA) Summit, which will take place online September 16-18, will still have their share of extra activities to choose from to round out the premium agribusiness content and expert speaker presentations that have come to be the norm at this Summit.

Alongside a jam-packed agenda focused on current topics, the extras at the WIA Summit include:

– Attendees can visit the main “ballroom” during networking hours, or arrange private video chats or group meetings via the online platform. Film Screening – The work of one of the 2020 WIA Demeter Award of Excellence recipients – Amy Wu, founder of From Farms to Incubators – will be presented for a screening. The film – From Farms to Incubators: Telling the Stories of Minority Women Entrepreneurs in the Salinas Valley and Beyond – has been chosen to screen at the 2020 United Nations Association Film Festival this October.

"We may have taken the ‘live’ out of the event having to go virtual, but we have kept the ‘lively’ in, to ensure an incredible interactive experience for our attendees,” said Joy O’Shaughnessy, event director for WIA and chief operating officer of HighQuest Group, the event host. “This, along with sessions on the most relevant topics and insights from industry experts, make this event truly one-of-a-kind.”

Key sessions include Fortifying Agriculture’s Resiliency with Polly Ruhland, CEO of the United Soybean Association; Projecting the “New Normal” for Agribusiness with Mary Shelman of the Shelman Group; and Financing Agribusiness Through an Economic Recession, a panel featuring speakers from MetLife Investment Management, Rabobank and Wells Fargo.

See the complete agenda and speaker list and learn more at womeninag.com. Follow us @Womeninagri, (#WIAS20), like us on Facebook, or join our LinkedIn Group.

About Women in Agribusiness

Women in Agribusiness is a business unit of HighQuest Group, a global agribusiness consulting, events and media firm. The Women in Agribusiness initiative, which has fostered an international community of women who are passionate about agribusiness and sharing industry knowledge year-round, took root in 2012, with the first conference held in Minneapolis. WIA initiatives have grown to include the WIA Membership, WIA Demeter Award of Excellence, Student Scholarships, and the WIA Today blog. Learn more at womeninag.com.

