R-Three Technologies Inc. Appoints New President, COO and Director

R-Three Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: RRRT): The company's board of directors has appointed James L. Robinson as President, Chief Operating Officer and member of the Board of Directors. Mr. Robinson is an experienced strategist, with a strong understanding of building high-value consumer brands with significant annual revenue.



Mr. Robinson as chief operating officer is a natural fit. Mr. Robinson brings a wealth of expertise to this role, being one of the founders and President of Hip Hop Beverage Corporation, whose product lines included Pit Bull Energy Drinks & Energy Bars.

Under his leadership, R-Three Technologies will shift their core focus, from technology innovation materials, to the Food & Beverage industry, with the initial core products focused on Nutritional & New Age Beverage Products, including CBD food/beverage products. “I am excited and feel privileged with the opportunity to lead R-Three Technologies in a new direction by becoming a major player in the global Nutrition and New Age Beverage industry. I fully understand how to transition R-Three Technologies to a new core industry and will respect & appreciate the support of our shareholders and any concerns that they may have during this transition.

In his new role as President & COO of R-Three Technologies, Mr. Robinson will manage all Regional, National & International corporate retail accounts, sales, marketing/promotions and establishing the brand (GIDDY UP) identity in the Food & Beverage industry. Additionally, he will coordinate all retail channel strategies, including product pricing, distribution and sales. This strategy will include implementing a DSD (Direct Sales Distribution) system and streamline the company’s manufacturing/production through FDA regulated manufacturing partners.

Mr. Robinson is a graduate of EL Camino JC/AA degree and UC San Diego, BA Political Science.

Over the past 45 years, Mr. Robinson has led various companies into leadership positions within the Entertainment and the Food & Beverage industries. He has become a bottom line, results orientated business executive with extensive experience in Product Sales & Manufacturing; Regional, National & International Marketing & Promotions; Brand Packaging and Worldwide Product Distribution.

As President & CEO of the Hip Hop Beverage Corporation, the manufacturers of ‘PIT BULL ENERGY DRINK & BARS,’ he developed the marketing and sales strategy for these products that was distributed regionally, nationally & Internationally with over 25,000 corporate retail accounts and product distribution in over 150,000 retail outlets.

Mr. Kenneth Berry, Co-Founder, President & CEO of Studio Instrument Rentals, Inc. (SIR), a longtime friend and business associate of Mr. Robinson, stated that, “I am personally excited for James and his new business opportunity. We here at SIR plan on having his beverages & energy bars made available for purchase at all of our facilities (13 locations) throughout the USA. I extend my best wishes in all of his future business endeavors. He has my full support. James is a good man!”

R-Three Technologies’ former President stated, "We are extremely happy to have someone with James’ extensive experience stepping into this role. I am confident in his ability to execute on expanding operations and generating revenue. I look forward to continuing to build the company in my continued role as CEO and to working with James during his transition to COO of RRRT,” stated Mr. Kolaric.

About R-Three Technologies, Inc.

R Three Technologies desires to help alleviate the global environmental crisis in waste management in a unique, proprietary way. By pursuing this goal and adhering to its business plan, the management believes the Company can provide financial benefits to its shareholders, venture partners, employees and the communities in which it operates. The Company will manufacture high quality, durable, environmentally friendly interlocking bricks, architectural blocks, sound barrier panels and related products at very competitive prices. It is our goal to become a recognized leader in the industry in many areas including customer satisfaction, to grow aggressively, to have annual profitability and to establish long-term relationships.

