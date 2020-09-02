Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary Kannaway® Begins Recruiting CBD Users for ValidCare Virtual Study™

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the "Company"), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that its subsidiary Kannaway® has begun recruiting cannabidiol (CBD) users to participate in the ValidCare CBD safety study. The nationwide observational study is using its products to measure the potential effects on the liver of orally consumed, hemp-derived CBD products in healthy adults. Participants will provide real-time feedback via ValidCare’s Virtual Study™ platform and supply blood samples for evaluation as part of the study.



“Since day one, we have been dedicated to providing our consumers with safe, consistent products they can trust,” said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. “This study helps us further that commitment and lets us take part in an industry effort to provide further evidence that CBD holds many wellness benefits without harmful side effects.”

The IRB-approved study, which was designed to respond to the FDA’s many requests for science-based data, is being conducted by ValidCare and qualifies as a national clinical trial. Kannaway® is one of 13 industry-leading companies to participate and help the FDA determine the regulatory path for hemp-derived CBD products. Each company is responsible for providing lot-specific product information for the study and recruiting a target of 100 consumers to participate. Upon completion of the study, Kannaway will receive safety data pertaining to those specific participants. Consumers are screened to ensure they meet study criteria before they are approved and enrolled. Participants will use Kannaway hemp-derived CBD or CBD isolate products for 30 consecutive days and provide a blood sample. Over 1,000 consumers have expressed interest in being part of the study.

“It’s encouraging to see the CBD industry working together to further CBD research,” said Kannaway® CEO Blake Schroeder. “We invest greatly in scientific research, including internal and external independent studies such as ValidCare’s because it is essential to gaining consumer trust.”

Results of the study will be shared with the FDA and are expected to be published in a peer-reviewed journal in early 2021.

To learn more about the study please visit https://validcare.com/validcare-national-cbd-liver-function-study/.

About ValidCare

ValidCare, LLC provides contract research outsourcing (CRO) and virtual research solutions for life sciences and consumer packaged goods industries. ValidCare’s proprietary platform supports decentralized, hybrid and virtual research powered by real world evidence (RWE) to deliver insights that help fuel healthier generations. For more information, visit www.validcare.com or call 844-825-4322.

About Kannaway

Kannaway® is a network sales and marketing company specializing in the sales and marketing of hemp-based botanical products. Kannaway® currently hosts weekly online sales meetings and conferences across the United States, offering unique insight and opportunity to sales professionals who are desirous of becoming successful leaders in the sale and marketing of hemp-based botanical products.



About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. The company's flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil has been used in several successful clinical studies throughout Mexico and Brazil to understand its safety and efficacy.



Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com. To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here.



FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act.

