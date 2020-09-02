Reese’s Brand Saves Your Morning With New Reese’s Snack Cakes

New Reese’s Snack Cakes Hit Convenience Stores This December

/EIN News/ -- HERSHEY, Pa., Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Reese’s brand is here to save your morning with new Reese’s Snack Cakes, a first-of-its-kind, mid-morning cake treat by the Reese’s brand you love.



Yep, you read that right, a Reese’s treat to enjoy in the morning. Forever. Research shows 83% say they have indulged in dessert before noon in the past month (Online Survey, US Adults). So, we had a crazy idea – give Reese’s fans permission to have cake as a mid-morning snack whenever they want.

Let’s face it, we’re already having morning dessert anyway, so the Reese’s brand decided to make it official. With new Reese’s Snack Cakes, Reese’s fans can enjoy a delicious combination of chocolate and peanut butter creme without having to wait until lunch.

“We wanted to create the perfect treat for Reese’s fans to satisfy that mid-morning sweet tooth,” said Mike Orr, Snacks brand manager. “We know that sometimes you just don’t want to wait until lunch – that’s how Reese’s Snack Cakes were born!”

The Reese’s brand’s first-ever morning treat offers real milk chocolate and Reese’s peanut butter creme in a 2-cake pack (2.75oz, SRP $1.99), available December 2020 at convenience stores nationwide.

Now you can indulge in a Reese’s treat any time of day. Consider morning officially saved. #NotSorry

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, celebrating its 125th anniversary in 2019, is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 16,500 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 80 brands around the world that drive more than $7.8 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey’s, Reese’s, KitKat®, Jolly Rancher, Ice Breakers, SkinnyPop and Pirate’s Booty.

For 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

