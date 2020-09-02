Sorrento Announces the Closing of Its Acquisition of SmartPharm to Build Next Generation G-MAB-Encoded Plasmid DNA For Cost-Efficient and In Vivo Production of Antibody Therapeutics in Patients

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO and BOSTON, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) and SmartPharm Therapeutics, Inc. (“SmartPharm”) announced today that Sorrento has completed the acquisition of SmartPharm, a gene-encoded protein therapeutics company developing non-viral DNA and RNA gene delivery platforms for COVID-19 and rare diseases with broad potential application in enhancing any antibody-centric therapeutics.



The platform in synergy with Sorrento’s industry-leading fully human G-MAB™ antibody library has the potential to be the engine for the next-generation, cost-effective in vivo production of antibody therapeutics in patients. By encoding the antibody sequence into a plasmid, a single injection into someone’s muscle could potentially lead the person to make their own antibodies in vivo for months, instead of relying on repeat administrations of an externally manufactured antibody.

“We are very encouraged by the preclinical data generated thus far by our STI-2020dna plasmid candidate against COVID-19,” said Henry Ji, Ph.D., CEO of Sorrento Therapeutics. “But beyond STI-2020dna the integration of the plasmid DNA technology with our existing antibody products has the potential to make antibody therapy much more accessible and affordable for patients, and is applicable to a multitude of indications ranging from cancer to infectious diseases.”

The current SmartPharm R&D and senior management team will remain in place and is expected to integrate into the Sorrento research, development, and corporate infrastructure.

The merger was completed on September 1, 2020 and at such time, SmartPharm became a wholly owned subsidiary of Sorrento. The total value of the consideration payable to the holders of capital stock of SmartPharm in the merger was $19.4 million, subject to certain adjustments for net working capital, indebtedness, transaction expenses and cash. Upon completion of the merger, SmartPharm stockholders became entitled to receive an aggregate of approximately 1.76 million shares of Sorrento common stock based on a price per share equal to $10.60.

SmartPharm Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately held, development stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing next-generation, non-viral gene therapies for the treatment of serious or rare diseases with the vision of creating “Biologics from Within.” SmartPharm is currently developing a novel pipeline of non-viral, gene-encoded proteins for the treatment of conditions that require biologic therapy such as enzyme replacement and tissue restoration. SmartPharm commenced operations in 2018 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA, USA. For more information, please visit www.smartpharmtx.com .

Sorrento is a clinical stage, antibody-centric, biopharmaceutical company developing new therapies to turn malignant cancers into manageable and possibly curable diseases. Sorrento's multimodal, multipronged approach to fighting cancer is made possible by its extensive immuno-oncology platforms, including key assets such as fully human antibodies ("G-MAB™ library"), clinical stage immuno-cellular therapies ("CAR-T", "DAR-T™"), antibody-drug conjugates ("ADCs"), and clinical stage oncolytic virus ("Seprehvir™"). Sorrento is also developing potential coronavirus antiviral therapies and vaccines, including COVIDTRAP™, ACE-MAB™, COVI-MAB™, COVI-GUARD™, COVI-SHIELD™ and T-VIVA-19™; and diagnostic test solutions, including COVI-TRACK™ and COVI-TRACE™. Sorrento's commitment to life-enhancing therapies for patients is also demonstrated by our effort to advance a first-in-class (TRPV1 agonist) non-opioid pain management small molecule, resiniferatoxin ("RTX"), and ZTlido® (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% for the treatment of post-herpetic neuralgia. RTX is completing a phase IB trial for intractable pain associated with cancer and a phase 1B trial in osteoarthritis patients. ZTlido® was approved by the FDA on February 28, 2018.

