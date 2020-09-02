Nass Valley Gateway LTD. Redesigns Brand And Packaging to Reflect New Line of Premium CBD Products

/EIN News/ -- National Wholesale and Retail Sales Efforts To Launch for Newly Rebranded Expanding Product Line of Top Quality, Broad and Full Spectrum CBD Consumables



Vancouver, BC, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Nass Valley Gateway LTD. (NVG), (CSE: “NVG.CN”); (OTC Pink: NSVGF) (Frankfurt: “3NVN”) is pleased to announce that management has redesigned NVG’s branding and is structured to establish a robust footprint in the growing CBD market.

With the unveiling of a fresh new image, outbound sales, and outreach efforts in digital media, NVG is poised to build a strong presence in the CBD marketplace. Gavin Collier, President/CEO of Nass Valley Gateway, stated, “What we’ve discovered according to research, is that although 86% of Americans have heard of CBD, remarkably only 18% have tried it.”

He concludes: “Our structure is designed to target this largely untapped sector of the consumer market, consisting of a ripe audience who would not likely have otherwise tried these beneficial products.”

According to RemedyJournal.com, “The gap between the number of people who have heard of CBD, and the number who have tried it, indicates there’s still a lot of growth potential, especially considering how CBD-friendly young folks are and the generally positive attitudes Americans have towards CBD.”

Gavin Collier also stated, “CBD Market and Sales Statistics Surveys vary on this point, but unchallenged is the recent rate of growth recorded; which when compared to discovery statistics of under 20%, reflect an overwhelming prospect for success. For the NVG team, this has been the highly anticipated moment; the execution of this radically distinct business model in a demanding industry still poised for exponential growth.”

As previously announced, Nass Valley Gateway’s merger with Advanced Bioceuticals Limited has enabled the Company to enter, according to forbes.com, the potential $20 Billion by 2024 CBD market. Although many companies like Nass Valley are already operating in the CBD space, very few have the structure in place to monetize their CBD line through sales outreach.

For more information, go to: www.nassvalleygateway.com or to review NVG CBD products go to www.nassvalleyproducts.com

ABOUT NASS VALLEY GATEWAY LTD.

Nass Valley Gateway LTD (NVG) is a publicly traded company on the CSE. In late 2018, Nass Valley Gateway agreed to merge with Advanced Bioceuticals Limited, a New Jersey LLC focused on the cultivation, extraction, and sales of organic, non-GMO hemp-based, CBD products. Nass Valley CBD products are sold under the “Nass Valley Gardens” brand, an affiliate, via retail, wholesale, direct response, and digital sales channels.

Company: Nass Valley Gateway Ltd.

422 Richards Street, Suite 170

V6B 2Z4 Vancouver

Canada

E-mail: info@nassvalleygateway.com

Corporate Website: www.nassvalleygateway.com

Product Website: www.nassvalleyproducts.com

Investor Relations

Michael Semler.

+1 (609) 651-0032

Michael.s@nassvalleygateway.com

Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg,

Stuttgart; Toronto

EQS News ID: 818503

Source: Nass Valley Gateway Ltd