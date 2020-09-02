Silver Air’s Boeing Business Jet is Available for Global Charter Now

Unrestricted Availability on the Ultimate Experience in Private Aviation; Miami to Dubai in 15 Hours

/EIN News/ -- SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Boeing Business Jet (BBJ) managed by Silver Air is now available for charter and uniquely without restrictions by the jet’s owner. Based in West Palm Beach, Florida, this one-of-a-kind BBJ is a state-of-the-art aircraft with global reach, and an expansive 18-passenger configuration designed for personal and business travel.



Featuring a custom interior and master bedroom with a large bed, shower with exclusive steam feature, conference room, lounge area, and three lavatories, the BBJ is the first private charter with GoGo 2kU fully worldwide highspeed internet connectivity. All onboard monitors have Apple TV for streaming and Sling TV for live TV. The galley is equipped with wine chiller, two microwaves, oven and De’Longhi coffee/espresso maker. The BBJ’s custom exterior paint design was documented in Silver Air’s exclusive time-lapse video at https://www.flybbj.com .

“BBJs are unique among private aircraft. Executive Liners, or Bizliners, are luxurious, they provide a next level VVIP experience, and the BBJ being managed by Silver Air is special even within this exclusive category. It’s state-of-the art, and the owner hasn’t put any restrictions on when we can charter it,” said Chuck Stumpf, Silver Air’s President of Business Development. “This BBJ offers flyers the ultimate in-flight experience whether you require space for your family or a working office in the sky. It’s more akin to an executive suite in a high-end hotel than a private jet.”

Silver Air has operations in Los Angeles, The Bay Area, Seattle, Dallas, Florida, Houston and New York. The BBJ can carry 18 passengers to airports around the world, such as a luxurious flight from Miami to Dubai in 15 hours or New York to Morocco in seven hours.

“Private charters have seen an increase in demand this summer as more travelers look to our controlled environment, and it’s no surprise that Silver Air is gaining market share at this time when customer service isn’t just about comfort, it’s about health and security,” Stumpf said. “Silver Air isn’t simply a charter broker – we’re an operator, and our experienced staff can access international destinations when other carriers can’t or won’t. That’s never been more important than right now, as travel restrictions are evolving daily.”

The BBJ is managed under Silver Air’s PURE Jet Management model that provides a unique opportunity for jet owner partners, creating quality management plans at the best value, and expertly managing the multiple service vendors on the owner’s behalf ensuring a cost effective and transparent relationship.

In addition to the BBJ, Silver Air manages and operates light to large-cabin jets from Gulfstream, Dassault, Bombardier, Embraer, Cessna, and Hawker/Beech.

Silver Air’s charter operations have earned a WYVERN Wingman certification for maintaining operational safety. The company is currently IS-BAO stage two compliant, demonstrating the industry’s highest safety practices. Silver Air is also a member of the Air Charter Safety Foundation.

For more information on Silver Air visit http://www.silverair.com/ .

Follow Silver Air at www.facebook.com/FlySilverAir , www.twitter.com/FlySilverAir , and www.instagram.com/FlySilverAir .

About Silver Air

Silver Air is an innovative, industry leading aircraft management company and charter operator. As a DOT Certificated Air Carrier, the company operates under a Full FAA Part 135 certificate with worldwide operations. Silver Air is based in Southern California with corporate offices in Santa Barbara, and has bases of operations in California, Washington, Texas, Nevada, Florida and New York. The company manages and operates an all jet fleet, consisting of a wide range of aircraft from light jets to heavy long range jets. Silver Air’s charter operations have earned a WYVERN Wingman certification for maintaining operational safety. The company is currently IS-BAO stage two compliant, demonstrating the industry’s highest safety practices. Silver Air is also a member of the Air Charter Safety Foundation.

