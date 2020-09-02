Nutrafol Awarded Groundbreaking Patent For its Synergen Complex™

Hair wellness pioneer uses proprietary botanical formulation to target the root causes of hair thinning

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutrafol , the pioneer of hair wellness, today announced that it has been awarded a patent for its Synergen Complex™ - a proprietary blend of clinically effective standardized, medical-grade botanicals formulated in unique ratios that target the root causes of hair thinning in men and women. As the first company to obtain a patent on the botanical blend of its formulation, Nutrafol continues to solidify its position as an innovator in hair science and a trusted leader in the hair wellness category, offering a drug-free, holistic alternative to the hair care and hair loss solutions that exist in the market.



Nutrafol’s patented Synergen Complex is a unique combination of medical-grade, bioactive ingredients that addresses the underlying causes of thinning hair - like stress, hormones and nutrition - with stress adaptogens, antioxidants, and DHT-targeting botanicals. The Synergen Complex is the foundational formula in Nutrafol’s three core products - Nutrafol Women, Men and Women’s Balance - clinically shown to improve hair growth and reduce shedding in four clinical studies. Patents in the supplement space are rare due to the difficulty in proving the effectiveness of a combination of botanical ingredients, making Nutrafol’s Synergen Complex patent a major milestone for the brand.

“Since pioneering the hair wellness category in 2016, we have been determined to deliver the most natural and effective products possible,” said Giorgos Tsetis, CEO and co-founder of Nutrafol. “The Synergen Complex patent further validates the importance of our holistic, whole body approach to hair health, and continues to set the bar higher for efficacy in the supplement industry. Nutrafol’s patent is a significant achievement for our company, and for the hair wellness category as a whole.”

Since its inception, Nutrafol’s holistic approach to hair wellness has centered around extensive research and testing to prove the efficacy of its products. Today, Nutrafol leverages over 10 patents on the extraction methods of its ingredients, in addition to the groundbreaking Synergen Complex.

“At Nutrafol, we’re committed to staying on the forefront of science, ensuring all of our products are backed by clinical studies to best support our customers as they navigate their personal hair journeys,” said Roland Peralta, Chief Innovation and Product Officer and co-founder of Nutrafol. “We have persevered through countless clinical trials and rigorous testing to secure the Synergen Complex patent. As proponents of holistic wellness, proving the efficacy of our proprietary blend is imperative to furthering innovation in hair science and continuing to deliver on the promise we’ve made to our users.”

To learn more about Nutrafol and the patented Synergen Complex, visit nutrafol.com .

About Nutrafol

Nutrafol pioneered the hair wellness category with its integrative approach to hair health, using a first-of-its-kind patented formulation of clinically effective, natural, medical-grade ingredients to support whole body wellness from within. In multiple clinical studies, Nutrafol has been shown to improve hair growth in both men and women by multi-targeting the root causes of thinning hair, including stress, hormones, environment and nutrition. Nutrafol's team of doctors and researchers continue to seek out scientific advancements at the forefront of genetics, biotechnology, and anti-aging medicine to remain on the cutting-edge of hair health innovation. Nutrafol has been adopted by more than 1,500 physicians, clinics and stylists across the U.S. for its trusted, reliable results, and has received numerous prestigious accolades.

