GiaX Announcing a 4 port Network Controller for its IRIS Gigabit Access over Coax Product Portfolio

GiaX™, the world leader in innovation for coaxial networks, is announcing a new addition to its IRIS™ product portfolio, a 4 RF port Network Controller.

The new 4 port IRIS Network Controller is uniquely positioned for the smaller to medium MDU market, it is based on our industry leading 8 port NC, offering the same feature functionality.” — Jörg Hellwig, CEO GiaX

ERLANGEN, GERMANY, September 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GiaX™, the world leader in innovation for coaxial networks, is announcing a new addition to its IRIS™ product portfolio, a 4 RF port Network Controller. IRIS provides broadband service providers with the means to re-use the in-building and to the building coaxial networks when deploying fiber to the curb or fiber to the MDU, providing significant OPEX and CAPEX savings whilst executing on symmetrical services well beyond the 1 Gbps.

The IRIS portfolio is an end2end solution with both IRIS Network Controllers and IRIS CPE. The Network Controllers come in a variety of port configurations ranging from 1 to 24 RF ports. Each RF port can host up to 31 IRIS CPE and is suitable for single-family homes as well as MDUs and multi-tenant living, leisure and work environments. The IRIS CPE portfolio offers both modems as well as WIFI enabled home gateways.

The new 4 port IRIS Network Controller, the NC-3G-20RF4, has full featured L3 switching capabilities enabling MEF OAM, enhanced VPN, QoS and QoE, it is an extension of the service provider network. The NC-3G-20RF4 comes with two 10G Ethernet capable backhaul interfaces that support a wide range of SFPs. It is provisioned and managed with the GiaX Service Enablement Tool (SET) that provides both a GUI as well as APIs into existing service provider environments.

"The new 4 port IRIS Network Controller is uniquely positioned for the smaller to medium MDU market and is based on our industry leading 8 port Network Controller, offering the same feature functionality.", said Jörg Hellwig, CEO and founder of GiaX. ”It is due to our innovative design that we are able to deliver market leading capabilities such as density, power consumption, sizing, OSS/BSS and enhanced service provider network features.”

IRIS is based on the MoCA Access™ 2.5 standard and allows the existing coaxial network to be used for high bandwidth symmetrical services well beyond the 1Gbps.

For more information on our IRIS Portfolio, please visit http://www.giax.io

About GiaX

GiaX develops and markets a variety of high-performance and highly reliable products for service providers, MDUs, hospitality and any building with existing coaxial cabling. HelEOS™, which has been adopted by Vodafone Deutschland (press-release), allows cable operators to implement Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) in their network without the massive investment required for extending the fiber network, the solution is also used for mobile backhaul. The company’s IRIS™ product line consists of network controllers and CPE and offers a means to re-use the in-building coax networks to offer symmetrical broadband services well beyond the 1Gbps.

Please visit, www.giax.io for more information.