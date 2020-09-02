Kartoon Channel! Acquires “Sonic The Hedgehog” and “PAC-MAN” Animated Series

Blockbuster Classics Will Be Available on Kartoon Channel! and Apps Starting In October

/EIN News/ -- BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) continues to build its offering of powerful animated content on Kartoon Channel! with the acquisition from 41 Entertainment of two powerhouse animated children’s series, Adventures of Sonic The Hedgehog, starring Jaleel White, and PAC-MAN and The Ghostly Adventures.



Genius Brands has acquired 26x30’ episodes of PAC-MAN™ and the Ghostly Adventures, featuring the classic video game character PAC-MAN. The series follows the daily adventures of Pac and his loyal crew, Cyli and Spiral, who face the ups and downs of adolescence as they protect Pac-World from a ghostly army led by the evil Betrayus. Originally conceived in 1980, PAC-MAN immediately rose to meteoric popularity, first in video game arcades, then through an array of branding and entertainment appearances. PAC-MAN’s image is one of the most recognized on the planet and is as strong as ever as he enters his 40th year in 2020 entertaining fans of all ages.

The company has also acquired for Kartoon Channel! 26x30’ episodes of Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog, based on the blockbuster hit videogame by Sega, and starring the celebrity voice of Jaleel White of Family Matters fame. This comical, light-hearted, and gag-driven adventure series emphasizes positive themes for kids about personal safety and interpersonal relationships. Sonic, along with his idolizing young friend Tails, regularly oppose the main antagonist Dr. Robotnik, his robot henchmen Scratch, Grounder, and Coconuts, and thwart their plans to conquer their home planet of Mobius. The series features a short Public Service Announcement titled "Sonic Says" at the end of each episode.

“Our mission in creating Kartoon Channel! has always been to deliver the best of the best in children’s entertainment, and we are excited to add these two series, featuring popular characters that are proven winners and that kids love,” said Caroline Tyre, General Manager of Kartoon Channel!

About Kartoon Channel!

Available in over 100M U.S. television households and over 200M mobile devices, Kartoon Channel!, which is also now available on iOS, offers access to a wide variety of Genius Brands original and acquired family-friendly content, with more added daily, including Babar, Angry Birds, Stan Lee’s Mighty7, Thomas Edison’s Secret Lab, Baby Einstein, Baby Genius, Llama Llama shorts, Warren Buffett’s Secret Millionaires Club, and more. Additionally, Genius Brands has added more family-friendly gaming content, including Minecraft’s Journey to the End and Fairy Horse Quest, Octodad, PixArk, and coming soon from Tankee, Big B Roblox Challenge. Genius Brands will also premiere on Kartoon Channel! in Q1 2021 the upcoming comedy-adventure series, Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, currently in pre-production and starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

In addition to the new iOS mobile app, Kartoon Channel! has just launched its new APP on Apple TV OS, Roku and has gone live on www.kartoonchannel.com . You can also find Kartoon Channel! on Xumo, Comcast, Cox, Dish, and Sling. The iOS app will be the model for additional platforms coming soon.

For more information on Kartoon Channel!, please visit https://www.gnusbrands.com/kartoonchannel

About Genius Brands International

Genius Brands International, Inc. (Nasdaq: GNUS) is a leading global kids media company developing, producing, marketing and licensing branded children’s entertainment properties and consumer products for media and retail distribution. The Company’s award-winning ‘content with a purpose’ portfolio includes the upcoming Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and in partnership with Alibaba; Rainbow Rangers for Nick Jr.; Llama Llama, starring Jennifer Garner, for Netflix; award-winning toddler brand Baby Genius; adventure comedy STEM series Thomas Edison's Secret Lab; and entrepreneurship series Warren Buffett's Secret Millionaires Club. Through licensing agreements with leading partners, characters from Genius Brands’ IP also appear on a wide range of consumer products for the worldwide retail marketplace. The Company’s new Kartoon Channel! is available in over 100 million U.S. television households via a broad range of distribution platforms, including Comcast, Cox, DISH, Amazon Prime, Sling TV, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and more. For additional information, please visit www.gnusbrands.com .

About 41 Entertainment

41 Entertainment (41E) is a global animation company engaged in the production, distribution and marketing of animated children’s television programs. 41E also specializes in the marketing of related consumer products (licensing and merchandising) in all forms. Having worked on numerous successful animation projects, 41E has successfully negotiated distribution deals in over 95 countries and territories in the children’s programming market. 41E properties, either as producer, distributor or IP owner, include, but are not limited to, PAC-MAN and the Ghostly AdventuresTM, SKYLANDERS ACADEMYTM, S.M.A.S.H!TM, Supernatural AcademyTM, Kong – King of the Apes®, Tarzan and Jane®, and Super Monsters®.

