CV Sciences, Inc. Launches New Website Reflecting Core Values and Mission of Improving Quality of Life Through Nature and Science

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) (the “Company”, “CV Sciences”, “our”, “us” or “we”), a preeminent leader in hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products, is pleased to announce the launch of its new corporate website ( https://www.cvsciences.com/ ), reflecting the Company’s refreshed brand positioning, core values and mission.



As highlighted on the new website: “CV Sciences has initiated research, conducted clinical trials, published studies, and is the first company to achieve GRAS safety status for hemp-derived CBD. CV, or Curriculum Vitae, is Latin for “course of life”, and science is the pursuit of truth. CV Sciences: our name is our mission – improving quality of life through nature and science.”

“Since 2012, CV Sciences has been a pioneer in the CBD industry, taking extraordinary efforts to make high-quality, safe, and effective hemp-derived CBD products. We have been a leader in shaping the regulatory pathway for hemp-derived CBD products and continue to build awareness and acceptance around this remarkable plant and what it has to offer,” said Joseph Dowling, Chief Executive Officer of CV Sciences. “The launch of our new website marks an important inflection point for CV Sciences, reflecting our mission and core values as we build our portfolio of CBD products under the PlusCBD™ and Happy Lane™ brands and expand our portfolio into new categories with CV™ Acute, the first of several products to be launched under our new Immunity product line – as well as future product lines under the CV™ brand. The new corporate website also offers a fully integrated customer friendly shopping experience for all of CV Sciences brands, including PlusCBD™, CV™ Acute and Happy Lane™.”

About CV Sciences, Inc.

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) operates two distinct business segments: a consumer product division focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based dietary supplements and CBD products to a range of market sectors; and a drug development division focused on developing and commercializing CBD-based novel therapeutics. The Company’s PlusCBD™ products are sold at more than 6,300 retail locations throughout the U.S. and it is the top-selling brand of hemp-derived CBD in the natural product retail market, according to SPINS, the leading provider of syndicated data and insights for the natural, organic and specialty products industry. CV Sciences follows all guidelines for Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and the Company’s products are processed, produced, and tested throughout the manufacturing process to confirm strict compliance with company standards and specifications. With a commitment to science, PlusCBD™ product benefits in healthy people are supported by human clinical research data, in addition to three published clinical case studies available on PubMed.gov . PlusCBD™ was the first hemp CBD supplement brand to invest in the scientific evidence necessary to receive self-affirmed Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status. CV Sciences, Inc. has primary offices and facilities in San Diego, California. Additional information is available from OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.cvsciences.com .

