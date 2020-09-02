Dominion Water Announces Extension of Filing Deadline of Interim Financial Statements

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dominion Water Reserves Corp. (the “Company”), announces that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company intends to postpone the filing of interim financial statements for the financial period ended June 30, 2020 (the "Interim Filings"), which were required to be filed by August 29, 2020, under Section 4.7 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations.



The Company is relying on the exemption provided in BC Instrument 51-517 - Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements with deadlines during the period from June 2 to August 31, 2020 (the “BC Instrument”). The BC Instrument provides the Company with an additional 45 days from the deadline otherwise applicable under British Columbia securities laws to make the filing. Until the Company has filed the Interim Filings, members of the Company’s management and other insiders are subject to a trading blackout reflecting the principles contained in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 Failure to File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

The Company confirms that since the filing of its interim financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2020, there have been no material business developments other than those that have been publicly disclosed as required under applicable securities laws.

For further information please contact

Jean Gosselin

Phone: 514-707-0223

Email: jgosselin@dwrcorp.net

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.