ARHT Media Announces Reseller And Integrator Agreement With Matrix Video Communications Corp - A Leading National AV Provider In Canada

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT" or "the Company") (TSXV:ART), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content is pleased to announce that they have entered into an Reseller and Integrator Agreement with Matrix Video Communications Corp (MVCC) . Matrix Video has been a leading supplier of audio-visual, broadcast systems and installation services for over 25 years, with eight offices across Canada.



Acting as an authorized Reseller and Integrator of ARHT's technology in Canada, MVCC will offer ARHT's HoloPresence platform and Virtual Global StageTM premium livestream solution primarily for permanent installations with government, education, sports stadium and enterprise clients.

"With over 50% of communication being non-verbal body language, we have been searching for a technology solution that large enterprises can use to communicate with more engagement than the talking-head video conference – especially now since so many employees are working from home," said MVCC President, Glenn Burgess. "ARHT Media's Virtual Global Stage and HoloPresence technology are re-humanizing the executive's virtual performance by allowing multiple presenters from different locations to beam-in to interact with each other in real-time. ARHT’s enhanced interactive platforms deliver many of the benefits of in person meetings with the added benefits of being COVID-19 and Carbon Reduction friendly, not to mention the savings of time and the expense of not having to travel to meetings.”

"I'm incredibly pleased to welcome MVCC to our growing list of partners from around the world," said ARHT CEO, Larry O'Reilly. "MVCC’s client list is truly impressive across a number of verticals so I expect this new relationship to accelerate the growth of our network of permanent installations across Canada in a very significant way."

About Matrix Video Communications Corp

Matrix Video Communications Corp. is a specialized video communications company that has built their reputation on achieving the highest degree of customer satisfaction in consultation, design, integration and installation of audio, video and multimedia solutions in the Broadcast, Post-Production and Audio-Visual environments. As one of Canada's leading suppliers of audio & video equipment and installation services, we combined the advanced expertise of our team alongside our collaborative approach to become a leader in the marketplace.

To learn more about Matrix Video Communications Corp visit their website: www.mvcc.ca

About ARHT Media

ARHT Media's patented HoloPresence technology is a complete end-to-end solution that creates a sense of presence for audiences – as though the holographic presenter was actually live in the room. With no noticeable latency, ARHT Media makes two-way live communication with a 3D holographic presenter anywhere in the world possible. We can also playback pre-recorded content and 3D animations on our HoloPresence displays to deliver rich holographic experiences. Add to this our capability to stream the same content online on our premium Virtual Global StageTM.

