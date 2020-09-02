LucidLink Announces Partnership with Hedge, Introducing Postlab Drive

Providing Shared Storage in the Cloud for Video Professionals

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LucidLink, an innovator in cloud file services, announced today its partnership with Hedge, introducing Postlab Drive, providing shared storage in the cloud for video professionals. LucidLink Filespaces, deemed as the industry's most innovative encrypted file system, is embedded in the Postlab Drive. Drive offers the scalable features provided by LucidLink, which allows video editors immediate access to media assets, from the cloud, like they are working off a local drive. LucidLink's underlying technology remains the same, enabling Drive with SAN-like block-based performance, data streams from the cloud.

Ideal for post-production workloads in documentary, cinema, and corporate videos, users can playback a file without downloading it, as the data is streamed on-demand. Realtime collaboration is secure since all the digital assets are stored in the cloud, the single source of truth. Postlab Drive is built on top of Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage, delivering a backend created to scale. With Wasabi, Hedge offers scalable, economical cloud storage.

"We're very excited to launch Postlab Drive. It's specifically built for media professionals, and thanks to Filespaces, it's so much more than just another cloud drive,” stated Paul Matthijs Lombert, CEO, Hedge. “By pairing LucidLink's technology with Postlab and adding a slew of integrations and features that remove friction for editors and media managers, Postlab Drive instantly becomes the easiest way to manage media directly from the cloud, for a seamless remote editing experience, without needing IT knowledge."

Post-production houses and video editors are looking for new technologies and cloud options to enable remote teams with better access to media files with the ability to share and collaborate. Together LucidLink & Postlab Drive from Hedge provides remote shared storage that behaves like it is local, built for media, with reliable speed and low latency.

“The LucidLink and Hedge teams have been in strategic discussions for a couple of years and it’s really exciting to see the essence of those talks coming to fruition,” said Scott Miller, Director, Business Development, LucidLink. “We are thrilled to be a part of the Postlab service, which offers a revolutionary way for media to be accessed.”

Working remotely with distributed teams is the new normal. Remote work becomes more challenging as the size of data assets increases. LucidLink Filespaces provides a centralized repository with unlimited access to media assets from any point in existing workflows.

Filespaces, designed for direct data access over distance, turns the cloud into an extension of the local computer's storage. Using LucidLink, there is no longer a need to continually sync or download files, struggle with VPN connections, use third-party file transfer services, or physically ship drives. Video editors can efficiently work with standard NLE tools on their local machines, and collaborate on projects stored in cloud storage with multiple editors, simultaneously, across different geographic locations.

About Hedge

With their roots in live audio, film, and broadcast, Hedge was founded by Paul Matthijs Lombert and Roelof de Koning. Initially conceived for a Dutch TV show, its first product Hedge was released for the Mac in early 2016. In the years since, Hedge has grown into a 15-person company and has become a vital part of the data workflow from video professionals all across the globe with products like Canister, Foolcat, and Postlab.

About LucidLink

LucidLink offers an innovative cloud-native file service designed specifically for extensive data access over distance. LucidLink Filespaces provides best-in-class security and high-performance scalability to run file-based workloads on object storage for maximum efficiency and productivity. The service is compatible with any object storage provider that utilizes cloud, on-prem, or hybrid storage, and it supports all major operating systems, including Linux, Windows, and macOS. LucidLink's customer base is multiplying in the media and entertainment sector, among managed service providers, and across government agencies. Investors currently include Baseline Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, S28 Capital, Fathom Capital, and Bright Cap Ventures. Founded in 2016 by former DataCore executives, LucidLink is privately held and headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices in Bulgaria, Europe, and Australia. For more information about LucidLink's resellers or partner program, please contact info@lucidlink.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and visit us at www.lucidlink.com.

