Align Technology to Speak at Upcoming Financial Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGN) today announced that the company is scheduled to speak at an upcoming financial conference. The presentation, as noted below, will be webcast live via the Investor Relations section of Align Technology's website at http://investor.aligntech.com. An archived replay will remain on the website for approximately three months.

Conference: Baird 2020 Global Healthcare Conference Date: Wednesday September 9, 2020 Presentation: 1:25 P.M. – 1:55 P.M. Eastern Time Location: Virtual Speakers: John Morici, CFO Shirley Stacy VP, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Madelyn Homick, Senior Corporate Communications Manager

