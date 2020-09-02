Noodles & Company to Participate at the CL King’s 18th Annual Best Ideas Virtual Conference

/EIN News/ -- BROOMFIELD, Colo., Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) today announced that the Company will participate in a virtual fireside chat discussion at the CL King’s 18th Annual Best Ideas conference. Noodles’ discussion will start at 10:15 am Eastern Time on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.



This discussion will be webcast live and archived on the Noodles & Company website. To access the webcast, please visit www.noodles.com under the “Investor Relations” tab.

About Noodles & Company

Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving noodles your way, with noodles and flavors that you know and love as well as new ones you're about to discover. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles and Other Noodles, the company serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of more than 450 restaurants and thousands of passionate team members, Noodles was named one of the Best Places to Work by the Denver Business Journal for its unique culture built on the value of "Loving Life," which begins by nourishing and inspiring every team member and guest who walks through the door. To learn more or find the location nearest you, visit www.noodles.com.

Source: Noodles & Company