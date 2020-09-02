Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
BlackLine Announces Participation in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) today announced that BlackLine’s management team will participate in the following virtual investor conferences:

KBCM Virtual Future of Technology Series
Wednesday, September 9, 2020
Presentation time: 7:40 a.m. PDT

Jefferies Software Virtual Conference
Monday, September 14, 2020
Presentation time: 10:30 a.m. PDT

The presentations will be webcast live and archived on BlackLine’s investor relations website at https://investors.blackline.com.

About BlackLine
Companies come to BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) because their traditional manual accounting processes are not sustainable. BlackLine’s cloud-based solutions and market-leading customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions for financial close management, accounting automation, and intercompany governance, helping large enterprises and midsize companies across all industries do accounting work better, faster, and with more control.

More than 3,100 companies trust BlackLine to help them close faster with complete and accurate results. The company is the pioneer and recognized Leader in Gartner’s 2019 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Close Solutions. Based in Los Angeles, BlackLine also has regional headquarters in London, Singapore, and Sydney. For more information, please visit blackline.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Alexandra Geller
BlackLine
747.242.2863
alex.geller@blackline.com

