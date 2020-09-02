Balfour and Kendra Scott partner to reinvent tradition with bold, class jewelry collection

Kendra Scott’s first-ever brand collaboration, bringing fashion-forward class ring and necklace designs to today’s student

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Balfour®, digital retailer and premier class jewelry provider, has partnered with Austin-based jewelry brand Kendra Scott to launch a new line of customizable class jewelry, giving students a bold, new way to celebrate achievement. The launch marks the first collaboration of its kind for Kendra Scott.



The partnership between the two brands aims at reinventing tradition, combining Balfour’s 100+ years of quality and officially licensed collegiate jewelry with Kendra Scott’s fashion-forward designs for today’s student.

“Balfour is focused on reinventing tradition, and this partnership accomplishes exactly that,” Scott Blevins, Senior Vice President at Balfour, said. “The Kendra Scott collection combines personalization with designer fashion in a way never before seen in the class jewelry market.”

The collection consists of eight new ring styles–including two styles designed especially for men– along with three pendant necklace styles. Students can choose from 18 stone colors and 13 different metal types, including precious metals. Each piece in the collection was designed to give students a fresh, new way to celebrate their academic achievements while complementing their personal style. The designs are a nod to several of Kendra Scott’s most popular shapes and stones.

In addition to the new men’s styles, the collection is also launching pendant styles to give moms and teachers the opportunity to celebrate alongside students. Each piece features personalization options from stone incising to side design customization and inside engraving.

“It is an honor to launch Kendra Scott’s first design collaboration with such a respected brand name as Balfour,” Kendra Scott, Founder and CEO, said. “By pairing Balfour’s commitment to tradition with our take on trend and customization, I believe this collection offers seniors a fresh, exciting way to celebrate when they need it most.”

Balfour offered a gift with purchase promotion in the fall of 2019, with buyers receiving a complimentary piece of Kendra Scott jewelry with purchase of a class ring. The successful promotion led to Balfour becoming the exclusive Kendra Scott authorized retailer in the class jewelry space to-date. The multi-faceted partnership includes the gift-with-purchase program, product collaboration, and exclusive retail partnership.

“What I love is the level of personalization each piece allows,” Ashley Wilkerson, Sr. Director of Product Development and Online Buying, said. “It’s not just something to wear in high school or college, but it’s a beautiful piece they can feel confident wearing forever.”

While the school year may look different due to COVID-19, the class of 2021 will be the first to showcase their accomplishments with a bold and beautiful Kendra Scott class jewelry piece.

The Kendra Scott Collection by Balfour will be licensed at more than 500 colleges and universities, and new schools are being added online daily. To see if your school is available, shop at balfour.com . To learn more about adding the Kendra Scott Collection to your school’s class jewelry offering, email heybalfour@balfour.com .

ABOUT BALFOUR: For more than a century, Balfour®, a division of AAC-Iconic Group®, has celebrated the most meaningful moments in students' lives with products like class rings, yearbooks, letter jackets, graduation regalia and commencement photography. Balfour has become the leader in officially licensed collegiate jewelry through innovative partnerships with national brands like Kendra Scott, Liz James Designs, Swarovski Gemstones, and more. Balfour reaches students across the country and abroad through a variety of sales channels, including on-school representatives, a robust mobile platform and a new eCommerce destination site. Balfour’s focus on providing high schools, colleges and universities with an unparalleled product and service, matched with best-in-class digital marketing, has positioned the brands as the fastest growing class jewelry provider. Balfour is proud to give back to the community through THRIVE, its school and student enrichment program aimed at positively affecting campus culture. For more information, visit www.balfour.com .

ABOUT KENDRA SCOTT: Kendra Scott is a leading fashion accessories brand inspired by the personal experiences, travel, and sense of community of its CEO and designer, Kendra Scott. With over 2,000 employees, Kendra Scott has over 100 standalone stores across the US and is sold in premiere retailers including Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's, and 600 specialty boutiques worldwide and boasts a thriving web business. Kendra Scott is best known for its kaleidoscope of fashion jewelry accessories as well as the customizable Color Bar™ experience, and in recent years has expanded into the categories of fine jewelry, sterling silver, home décor, and beauty. As the brand continues to grow, the company remains true to its founding philosophy of "Family, Fashion, Philanthropy" and since 2010, the company has given back over $30 million to local, national, and international causes.

