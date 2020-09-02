Wishbone Medical Names Jodie N. Heggelund Global President of Spine & Biologics

/EIN News/ -- WARSAW, Ind., Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WishBone Medical, Inc., a leader in pediatric orthopedic medical devices, announced this morning that Jodie N. Heggelund will serve as the company’s Global President of Spine & Biologics, effective immediately.

Building on recent acquisitions , WishBone is positioned to transform pediatric spine surgery with a platform of anatomically appropriate solutions designed to streamline OR efficiencies, eliminate variability, and improve clinical outcomes. The company’s “single-use” business model will enable WishBone to equip surgeons globally with sterile packed procedure kits to treat pediatric patients suffering from spinal deformities.

“I am honored to join WishBone Medical in serving the community of caregivers, clinicians and surgeons alike as we work to improve the quality of life for children around the world,” says Heggelund. “WishBone’s unique approach to providing pediatric-specific solutions in sterile packed kits provides surgical teams with the proper safeguards to ensure patient safety, most efficiently. Coupling this model with the development of spinal deformity systems designed for skeletally immature patients will further set WishBone ahead as a leading manufacturer of pediatric orthopedic solutions.”

Heggelund brings 20 years of experience across the spine, orthopedic and biologics market segments, having served various roles within finance, marketing, business development, project management, sales and sales management. His career in orthopedics started with Medtronic Spine in 2000, followed by Nuvasive, Orthofix and LDR Spine (now Zimmer Biomet). Since then, Jodie managed hybrid sales organizations—overseeing direct- and agent sales as well as multiple (OEM / Private Label) channel partners. Most recently, he served as VP of Sales, Central US & Pacific NW, for Xtant Medical. Over his extensive career, Jodie led commercialization efforts for over 30 products from concept to market and was responsible for $25 million to upwards of $100 million in revenues.

“WishBone’s Sterile SpineTM Systems are taking off with momentum that will only build in the months to come, and our versatile biologics offerings will expand soon after. The WishBone Spine and Biologics Divisions called for a decisive leader to ensure smooth operations as we continue to scale… As a proven expert with a multifaceted background in spine and biologics, it was clear that Jodie was our person. We cannot wait to see WishBone spine initiatives flourish under his leadership.”

-Kevin Blue, Chief Revenue Officer, WishBone Medical

Jodie holds an MBA and a Leadership Development Certification through Texas Tech’s Executive MBA program in addition to a BBA in Finance from Texas State University. Beyond industry experience and a formal education, Jodie is an active volunteer and contributor for the Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children and the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

About WishBone Medical

WishBone Medical is a global pediatric orthopedic company, committed to providing anatomically appropriate innovative implants, instruments and biologics in single-use, sterile packed procedure kits, designed to prevent infection, reduce overall costs for customers and achieve the best outcomes for children around the world who are still growing. The WishBone Medical Family of Companies offers 42 product systems with operations in Warsaw, IN, Istanbul, and Singapore.

