Michigan Dental Association Endorses iCoreRx Electronic Prescribing Software

/EIN News/ -- WINDERMERE, FL, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- iCoreConnect, Inc. (OTCQB: ICCT) announces the endorsement of iCoreRx by the Michigan Dental Association. The HIPAA-compliant, cloud-based e-Prescription software increases operational speed, helps reduce prescription abuse and increases practice profitability.



On October 1, 2021, a new Michigan law takes effect requiring electronic prescriptions for all medications, including controlled substances. “e-Prescribing is a significant way states across the country are combatting the opioid epidemic,” explains iCoreConnect President and CEO, Robert McDermott. “MDA is proactively educating its members about the new law. iCoreRx actually speeds doctors’ workflow while complying to this new law and protecting patients.”

Michigan doctors are also required to check the state’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program, known as MAPS. iCoreRx software offers single-click, real-time access to MAPS. “The Michigan Dental Association selected iCoreRx following a competitive request for proposal process,” Cindy Hoogasian, director of MDA Services & Marketing, explains. “iCoreRx emerged as the preferred software because of its ability to integrate with MAPS and interface with most practice management systems. Patient information is pre-populated for our members, simplifying the prescription process. Doctors can also view a patient’s complete prescription history, even if it’s the patient’s first visit with the doctor.”

iCoreConnect creates all of its cloud-based software to exceed compliance standards and improve the workflow of its users. “In addition to interfacing with MAPS and most EHRs, iCoreRx has a number of unique functions. For example, dentists have a built-in Lexicomp drug directory at their fingertips for rapid search information about drug dosing and contra-indications,” elaborates McDermott.

This is the second iCoreConnect product endorsed by MDA. In 2018, MDA endorsed iCoreExchange HIPAA-compliant email. “We know the high-quality member service the company provides and are confident the iCoreConnect team will help our members transition smoothly to transmitting all prescriptions electronically,” states Hoogasian.

iCoreConnect’s entire platform of enterprise software solutions are cloud-based, designed to solve specific business problems and drive revenue. iCoreConnect builds and improves all of its software based on the feedback of currently-engaged healthcare providers, including approximately 2,000 dentists and physicians who helped design and develop iCoreExchange (HIPAA-compliant email and referral network), iCoreDental (dental practice management) and iCoreMD (medical EHR).

