Giga-tronics Receives $720,000 Order for Radar Threat Generation System

Expands Giga-tronics’ Market Beyond Laboratories and Into Military Test Ranges

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Calif., Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCQB: GIGA) (the “Company”) received a $720K order in direct support of the US Navy and the US Air Force to provide a Test Range Threat Emitter Generation capability for the operational testing of advanced Electronic Warfare (EW) weapons systems and aircrew training on fourth and fifth generation fighter aircrafts. This is a new application and market focus for Giga-tronics, leveraging the Company’s previously developed lab-based Real-Time Threat Emulation System (TemS).



Armand Pantalone, Chief Technology Officer for the Company, stated, “The Giga-tronics suite of Advanced Microwave Signal Generation and Analysis Products are the ideal solution for testing advanced Radar and EW Systems because they share a common architecture and design as the tactical systems being developed and tested. Test and Evaluation (T&E) customers are able to easily synthesize, then reprogram, complex mission scenarios in real time with the added benefit of incorporating realistic background signals in the simulation. This is a huge plus for our warfighters and the test directorates, labs and ranges supporting them.“

Daniel Kirby, Vice President – Business Development of the Company, commented, “This new capability allows the warfighter to practice against the most current and rapidily emerging advanced threat signals in realistic simulations of Integrated Air Defense System engagements. This capability expands our markets beyond the laboratories and onto the military test ranges."

Giga-tronics is continually developing new products and solutions in support of all levels of System Design, Development, Verification, Validation, and Operational Testing of Radar and Electronic Warfare systems.

About Giga-tronics Incorporated

Giga-tronics is a publicly held company, traded on the OTCQB Capital Market under the symbol "GIGA". Giga-tronics produces RADAR filters and Microwave Integrated Components for use in military defense applications as well as sophisticated RADAR and Electronic Warfare (RADAR/EW) test products primarily used in electronic warfare test & emulation applications.

