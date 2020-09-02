PowerFleet Sets September 2020 Financial Conference Schedule
/EIN News/ -- WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerFleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: PWFL), a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets, is scheduled to participate at the following virtual financial conferences during September 2020:
Barrington Research Virtual Fall Investment Conference
Wednesday, September 9 (one-on-one meetings only)
9th Annual Gateway Conference
Thursday, September 10 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern time
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2492/37145
22nd Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
Monday, September 14 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time
Jefferies Virtual Software Conference
Tuesday, September 15 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern time
4th Annual Lake Street Capital Markets Best Ideas Growth (BIG4) Conference
Thursday, September 17 (one-on-one meetings only)
About PowerFleet
PowerFleet®, Inc. (NASDAQ: PWFL; TASE: PWFL) is a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicles and truck fleets. The company is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, with offices located around the globe. PowerFleet’s patented technologies address the needs of organizations to monitor and analyze their assets to increase efficiency and productivity, reduce costs, and improve profitability. Our offerings are sold under the global brands PowerFleet, Pointer, and Cellocator. For more information, please visit www.powerfleet.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.
PowerFleet Company Contact
Ned Mavrommatis, CFO
NMavrommatis@powerfleet.com
(201) 996-9000
PowerFleet Investor Contact
Matt Glover
Gateway Investor Relations
PWFL@gatewayIR.com
(949) 574-3860