Air Purification Market Research Reports & Industry Analysis Show Asia Pacific Accounting For Almost Half Of The World’s Share

According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the commercial fan and air purification equipment market, Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market, accounting for 47.0% of the global market in 2019. Asia-Pacific accounts for around 55.7% of the global population.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Air Purification Equipment Manufacturing Companies Included: Sharp Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Daikin Industries, Honeywell International, Philips Electronics NV)



The market in Asia-Pacific is supported by the rapid industrial development in developing countries such as Bangladesh, China, India, Japan, and other Southeast Asian countries. The region is characterized by rapid urbanization and a continuous decline in the air quality across numerous countries in the region, including India and China. High levels of air pollution resulting from these increase the prevalence of respiratory diseases, thus explaining the large share in the global air purification systems market for prevention of risk of these diseases.

The Business Research Company ’s report titled Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery covers major commercial fan and air purification equipment companies, commercial fan and air purification equipment market share by company, commercial fan and air purification equipment manufacturers, commercial fan and air purification equipment infrastructure market size, and commercial fan and air purification equipment market forecasts. The report also covers the global commercial fan and air purification equipment market and its segments. The commercial fan and air purification equipment market is segmented by type into air purification equipment, attic and exhaust fans, others - commercial fan and air purification equipment, by technology type into high efficiency particulate absorption/absorber (HEPA, activated carbon, electrostatic precipitator, ultra violet (UV) light air purifier, ionic air purifier, others, and by capacity into small, medium, large.

Request A Free Sample Of The Global Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2854&type=smp

The coronavirus outbreak has been impacting various industries and global economies. The commercial fan and air purification market size has been affected by the pandemic in both positive and negative ways. For instance, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for fans & blowers from restaurants and new commercial buildings is expected to decrease due to less consumer spending and reduced new construction activities caused by the economic slowdown. The commercial fans market is primarily driven by infrastructure & industrial activities, which came to a halt as countries around the globe went into stringent lockdowns.

However, when it comes to the global air purification systems market, the US Environmental Protection Agency reported that when used properly, air purifiers can help reduce airborne contaminants, including viruses, in a home or confined space. By itself, a portable air cleaner is not enough to protect people from COVID-19, but when used along with other practices recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, operating an air cleaner can be part of a plan to protect from the virus. Some air purifier systems can effectively remove viruses – but only from the air that is actually drawn through the unit.

High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters are highly effective and certified to capture 99.97% of particles that are precisely 0.3 micron in diameter. Particles of that size are perfectly suited to maneuver through the filter’s fibers, while larger and smaller particles, because of the various ways they move in the air, crash into the structure. The novel coronavirus itself is 0.125 microns, but the droplets that travel – when people cough, sneeze, talk, or breathe – initially are larger, around 1 micron. That is a size easily captured by HEPA filters. An air purifier has to be capable of consistently drawing in enough air to reduce the number of virus particles in the air – the faster an air purifier can cycle air through the filter, the better its chances of catching virus particles.



In this way, the growing awareness among consumers regarding air purification in the wake of COVID-19 is an opportunity for air purifier retailers to scale up their sales. Some companies are increasing the production of air quality systems with the addition of different technologies such as HEPA filters, photocatalytic purifiers, activated carbon purifiers, and ionic filters.

Despite supply chain disruptions, after lockdown restrictions were eased, global air purifier and fan manufacturing companies have been using up existing inventory to cope with the hampered production and global trade. Recovery in the residential sector is anticipated to be slow due to discretionary consumer spending and low pollution levels. Air purifiers are still considered a luxury or lifestyle commodity rather than a necessity by the masses. Yet, a temporary shift in focus towards commercial and institutional end-users, particularly hospitals, offices, and government buildings, is anticipated to help recover the air purifier and commercial fan industry.

Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, segments and geographies, trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Air Purifiers Market Global Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change

Ventilation, Heating, Air-Conditioning, And Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model , is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.





The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info