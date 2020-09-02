Mastercard Selects Rekor Systems to Enable Touchless Economy

Company’s proprietary vehicle recognition technology integrated to reimagine the consumer shopping journey for leading retailers and hospitality businesses

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBIA, Md., Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rekor Systems, Inc, (REKR) (“Rekor”) (the “Company”) a Maryland-based company providing real-time roadway intelligence through AI-driven decisions, today announced that Mastercard is integrating the Company’s subscription based Edge proprietary vehicle recognition technology into its AI Powered Drive Through Platform . Mastercard’s AI Powered Drive Through platform, provided in partnership with Rekor, can help major quick service restaurant brands transform their drive through or drive in interactions using vehicle recognition, voice ordering, and artificial intelligence.



"This is a significant milestone for our Company as we continue to actively pursue the commercial segment of our business. Teaming with Mastercard and their quick service restaurant partners not only helps usher in the future of frictionless commerce, but it signals the value of our vehicle recognition technology in enabling low touch, high engagement experiences for retailers and the end consumer,” said Robert A. Berman, president and CEO, Rekor.

Mastercard’s platform leverages aggregated spending patterns and store level data to customize the ordering experience. Consumers can opt-in to receive personalized and dynamic menu offers based on historical purchasing trends either based on the specific restaurant’s location or the individual consumer. The solution also reduces friction within the ordering process by removing the need to wait for an employee to take an order, enabling staff to focus on order throughput.

“As retailers and consumers navigate through one of the most disruptive periods in modern history, it’s clear that traditional business operations will need to evolve quickly,” said Stephane Wyper, senior vice president, retail innovation, Mastercard. “Technologies like Rekor’s give us the ability to help our retail partners meet the challenges posed by this new normal and provide their customers with a more digitally enabled, touchless, and secure retail experience.”

Mastercard’s AI powered drive through platform using Rekor’s vehicle recognition technology will begin on-location pilots at White Castle locations in October 2020 and will also be rolling out with other quick service restaurants later in the year.

About Rekor Systems, Inc.

Rekor (Nasdaq: REKR) is a Maryland-based company providing real-time roadway intelligence through AI-driven decisions. Rekor provides commercial and government customers with actionable, real-time vehicle recognition data to enable informed decisions to be made faster and provide better outcomes. Rekor is transforming industries like Public Safety, Customer Experience and Smart Cities in more than 70 countries across the globe with smarter, quicker, cost-competitive vehicle recognition solutions for security, revenue discovery and recovery, public safety, electronic toll collection, brand loyalty, parking operations, logistics, and traffic management. We use the power of artificial intelligence to analyze video streams and transform them into AI-driven decisions by our clients. Our machine learning software can turn most IP cameras into highly accurate and affordable vehicle recognition devices used to help protect lives, increase brand loyalty and enhance operations and logistics, without the need to install expensive new infrastructure. We make what was once considered impossible, possible. To learn more please visit our website: https://rekor.ai.

