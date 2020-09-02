Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
TELA Bio to Participate at Upcoming Conferences

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELA Bio, Inc. ("TELA"), a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing and marketing a new category of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction, announced today that the company plans to participate in two upcoming conferences.

TELA Bio's management will be participating in one-on-one meetings and a panel-led fireside chat at the 2020 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 8:00 AM EDT. Interested parties can access the live and archived webcast at ir.telabio.com.

TELA Bio's management is also scheduled to present at the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 8:00 AM EDT. Interested parties can access the live and archived webcast at ir.telabio.com.

About TELA Bio, Inc.
TELA Bio, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing and marketing a new category of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. TELA's products are designed to improve on shortcomings of existing biologics and minimize long-term exposure to permanent synthetic material. TELA's portfolio is supported by quality, data-driven science and extensive pre-clinical research that has consistently demonstrated advantages over other commercially available products.

TELA Bio Contact
Stuart Henderson
Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
TELA Bio, Inc.
484-320-2930

Investor Contact
Greg Chodaczek
347-620-7010 
ir@telabio.com

