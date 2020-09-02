Edison Nation Announces Date of Annual Shareholder Meeting

/EIN News/ -- Bethlehem, PA, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edison Nation, Inc. will conduct its 2020 annual meeting of shareholders on Wednesday, October 21 at 9:30 a.m. EST at the Bear Creek Mountain Resort located at 101 Doe Mountain Lane, Macungie, Pennsylvania 18062.



Shareholders of record of Edison Nation common stock at the close of business on September 4, 2020 are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the meeting. The Company expects the notice of the 2020 Annual Meeting and Definitive Proxy Statement will be mailed to shareholders no later than the third week of September. In addition, the Definitive Proxy Statement and 2019 Annual Report (“Form 10-K”) will also be available online at www.edisonnation.com on the Investor Relations page under News/Events.

Whether or not a shareholder plans to attend the Annual Meeting, the Company urges all shareholders to vote and submit their proxy in advance of the Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting that will be provided to shareholders.

About Edison Nation, Inc.

Edison Nation, Inc. (EDNT), is a multifaceted ecosystem which fosters innovation and drives IP, media and consumer products. Edison offers innovation sourcing, product design, sales, manufacturing, and fulfillment services. Edison Nation’s model is to source innovative ideas to launch internally or license to brand partners. Edison Nation hopes to leverage its television property, Everyday Edisons, to become the recognized leader in the innovator community. For more information, please visit www.edisonnation.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations and plans, including assumptions underlying such statements, are forward-looking statements, and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any subsequent date. Such forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements, including consumer, regulatory and other factors affecting demand for the Company's products, any difficulty in marketing the Company's products in global markets, competition in the market for consumer products, any inability to raise capital to fund operations and service the Company's debt. Additional information that could lead to material changes in the Company's performance is contained in its filings with the SEC. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any responsibility to, update or alter forward-looking statements contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.