Apellis Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals , Inc. (Nasdaq: APLS) a global biopharmaceutical company pioneering targeted C3 therapies, today announced that the company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in September:



Baird 2020 Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 2:35 p.m. ET

Citi 15 th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 9:50 a.m ET and 3:20 p.m. ET

Cedric Francois, M.D., Ph.D., co-founder and chief executive officer of Apellis, will participate in a fireside chat at the Baird 2020 Global Healthcare Conference, an ophthalmology panel discussion titled “Seeing 20/20 in 2020” at the Citi 15th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference, a fireside chat at the Citi 15th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference, and a fireside chat at the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference.

The events will be available via live webcast from the “Events and Presentations” page of the “Investors and Media” section of the company’s website at https://investors.apellis.com/events-and-presentations . Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Apellis

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company that is committed to leveraging courageous science, creativity, and compassion to deliver life-changing therapies. By pioneering targeted C3 therapies, we aim to develop best-in-class and first-in-class therapies for a broad range of debilitating diseases that are driven by uncontrolled or excessive activation of the complement cascade, including those within hematology, ophthalmology, and nephrology.

