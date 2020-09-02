Imara to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Citi 15th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference and Morgan Stanley 18th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imara Inc. (Nasdaq: IMRA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of hemoglobin, today announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences in September:



Rahul Ballal, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Imara will participate in two panel presentations at the Citi 15th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference:

- Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 4:15 p.m. ET - Challenges and Opportunities in Rare Disease Drug Development

- Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 4:15 p.m. ET - Benign Hematology

Dr. Ballal will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 18th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on September 17, 2020 at 10:15 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentations will be available under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors section of the company's website at www.imaratx.com.

About Imara

Imara Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Imara is currently advancing IMR-687, a highly selective, potent small molecule inhibitor of PDE9 that is an oral, once-a-day, potentially disease-modifying treatment for sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia. IMR-687 is being designed to have a multimodal mechanism of action that acts on red blood cells, white blood cells, adhesion mediators and other cell types. For more information, please visit www.imaratx.com.

Media Contact:

Gina Nugent

Ten Bridge Communications

617-460-3579

gina@tenbridgecommunications.com

Investor Contact:

Michael Gray

617-835-4061

mgray@imaratx.com