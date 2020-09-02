Bellicum to Participate in Two Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM), a leader in developing novel, controllable cellular immunotherapies for cancers, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences.



Conference Details:

Wells Fargo 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference

Date/Time: Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 12:40 p.m. EDT

Format: Analyst Moderated Discussion

H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference

Date/Time: Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. EDT

Format: Presentation

A live webcast of the analyst moderated discussion session at Wells Fargo and the H.C. Wainwright presentation may be accessed from the Events & Presentation section of the Bellicum website. An archived version of each webcast will be available for replay immediately following the event.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company striving to deliver cures through controllable cell therapies. The company’s next-generation product candidates are differentiated by powerful cell signaling technologies designed to produce more effective CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies. Bellicum’s GoCAR-T® product candidates, BPX-601 and BPX-603, are designed to be more efficacious CAR-T cell products capable of overriding key immune inhibitory mechanisms. More information about Bellicum can be found at www.bellicum.com .

