Otonomy to Participate in Four Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomy, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTIC), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology, today announced that management is scheduled to participate in four upcoming virtual investor conferences.

Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference on September 9-10, 2020: 1 on 1 investor meetings. H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference: presentation on September 14, 2020 at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT).



Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference: presentation on September 16, 2020 at 9:20 a.m. ET (6:20 a.m. PT).



Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit: presentation on September 23, 2020 at 10 a.m. ET (7 a.m. PT).

A live audio webcast of the presentations will be available through the Events page of the company's website ( www.otonomy.com ).

About Otonomy

Otonomy is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology. The company pioneered the application of drug delivery technology to the ear in order to develop products that achieve sustained drug exposure from a single local administration. This approach is covered by a broad patent estate and is being utilized to develop a pipeline of products addressing important unmet medical needs including Ménière’s disease, hearing loss, and tinnitus. For additional information please visit www.otonomy.com .

