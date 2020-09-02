Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 853 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,131 in the last 365 days.

Otonomy to Participate in Four Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomy, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTIC), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology, today announced that management is scheduled to participate in four upcoming virtual investor conferences.

  • Citi’s 15th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference on September 9-10, 2020: 1 on 1 investor meetings.
     
  • H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference: presentation on September 14, 2020 at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT).
     
  • Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference: presentation on September 16, 2020 at 9:20 a.m. ET (6:20 a.m. PT).
     
  • Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit: presentation on September 23, 2020 at 10 a.m. ET (7 a.m. PT).

A live audio webcast of the presentations will be available through the Events page of the company's website (www.otonomy.com). 

About Otonomy

Otonomy is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology. The company pioneered the application of drug delivery technology to the ear in order to develop products that achieve sustained drug exposure from a single local administration. This approach is covered by a broad patent estate and is being utilized to develop a pipeline of products addressing important unmet medical needs including Ménière’s disease, hearing loss, and tinnitus. For additional information please visit www.otonomy.com.

Contacts:

Media Inquiries:
Spectrum Science
Chloé-Anne Ramsey
Vice President
404.865.3601
cramsey@spectrumscience.com

Investor Inquiries:
Westwicke ICR
Robert H. Uhl
Managing Director
858.356.5932
robert.uhl@westwicke.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Otonomy to Participate in Four Upcoming Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.