Metacrine Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Appointments

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metacrine, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing differentiated therapies to treat patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases, today announced the appointments of Catherine Lee as senior vice president, general counsel and Theresa Lowry as vice president, human resources.



“We are pleased to welcome Cathy and Theresa to the Metacrine team at this exciting time in the company’s evolution,” said Preston Klassen, M.D., MHS, president and chief executive officer of Metacrine. “Both Cathy and Theresa have extensive industry experience in their respective roles, and will be instrumental in our continued growth as an organization and the ongoing efforts to advance our FXR program for NASH in the clinic.”

Ms. Lee joins Metacrine from Omnione, Inc. where she served as senior vice president, general counsel. Prior to Omnione, she was most recently senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary of Senomyx, Inc. until its acquisition by Firmenich S.A. Before joining the biotechnology industry, Ms. Lee advised Outdoor Channel Holdings, Inc. for five years, serving most recently as its executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary. Prior to that, Ms. Lee held legal positions of increasing responsibility with Sempra Energy, Inc. over seven years, where she last served as corporate secretary and counsel. She began her career as an associate at Brobeck, Phleger & Harrison, LLP and Morrison & Foerster, LLP.

Ms. Lowry joins Metacrine from Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. where she served as head of global HR operations & total rewards. Prior to Arena, she was head of global HR operations & total rewards at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and before that, head of global rewards & HR operations at Ultragenyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Prior to that, Ms. Lowry was senior director, global total rewards & HR operations at ResMed Inc., and before that, director, human resources, global total rewards, talent acquisition & HRIS at Encore Capital Group, Inc. She began her career in HR as a consultant with Arthur Andersen and Ernst & Young.

