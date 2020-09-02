Colliers International Expands to Nashville, Tennessee

Adds another market-leading real estate services business in key U.S. growth market

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global commercial real estate services and investment management firm, Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI), today announced the acquisition of Colliers International Nashville, LLC (“Colliers | Nashville”), which was previously an affiliate operation. The current shareholders of Colliers | Nashville will retain equity in the business under Colliers’ unique partnership model. As a company-owned operation, Colliers | Nashville will continue to build on its market leadership position by increasing service capabilities and leveraging the vast resources of Colliers’ growing and innovative platform. Details of the transaction were not disclosed.



With a long and successful history dating back to 1938, Colliers | Nashville has become one of the leading commercial real estate services firms in the greater Nashville area. Its 70 professionals provide landlord agency, tenant representation, investment sales brokerage, property management and project management services to investors, developers and occupiers of commercial real estate.

“Nashville’s diverse economy, low cost of living, business-friendly environment and well-educated population make the city the third hottest real estate market for 2020 as ranked by the Urban Land Institute,” said Ryan Kratz, Colliers International President, Southeast Region | U.S. Brokerage. “Colliers | Nashville has a team of highly respected and experienced professionals who have built an outstanding reputation for the company in the market. Our new partnership will allow the business to grow from strength to strength and better serve our clients in the important Southeast Region, as well as nationally and internationally.”

“It was essential for us to partner with a firm that shares our culture and values. Given our long association with Colliers, their enterprising approach and partnership philosophy really resonated with us. This partnership was a natural next step that will provide us with greater access to the broader Colliers platform to expand our capabilities and capitalize on the opportunities in our growing market,” said Janet Miller, Partner and CEO of Colliers | Nashville.

“By integrating into the Colliers highly respected, global platform and leveraging its size, capital, established infrastructure and industry leadership, we look forward to accelerating our growth and continuing our success story here in Nashville,” said Bert Mathews, Partner and EVP of Colliers | Nashville.

Colliers International (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading real estate professional services and investment management company. With operations in 68 countries, our more than 18,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert advice to maximize the value of property for real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 25 years, our experienced leadership, owning approximately 40% of our equity, has delivered compound annual investment returns of almost 20% for shareholders. In 2019, corporate revenues were more than $3.0 billion ($3.5 billion including affiliates), with $33 billion of assets under management in our investment management segment. Learn more about how we accelerate success at corporate.colliers.com, Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn.

