Exchange operator CrossTower joins Chamber of Digital Commerce

/EIN News/ -- Jersey City, NJ, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrossTower, a new exchange operator founded by capital markets veterans on a mission to mainstream digital asset investing and trading, today announced that it has joined the Chamber of Digital Commerce (the “Chamber”). The Chamber is the world’s leading trade association and advocacy group representing digital asset and blockchain industry innovators, operators and investors.

Now in its sixth year of existence, the Chamber serves four primary functions: to engage in policy work with state, federal and international stakeholders; to foster partnerships throughout the blockchain and crypto industry; to encourage capital formation and investment; and to advance the broader adoption of blockchain technology.

“This stage in the evolution of the digital asset class is a critical time to develop progressive policy that encourages innovation, job creation, financial inclusion and investment in the industry,” said Kristin Boggiano, President and Co-Founder of CrossTower. “We are delighted to partner with influential players like the Chamber to advance this asset class.”

“CrossTower is a great addition to our membership because of their uncommonly deep expertise serving the cross-section of digital and traditional markets,” said Perianne Boring, Founder and President of the Chamber of Digital Commerce. “They are well aligned with our mission to promote the global adoption of digital assets and we look forward to working with them to achieve that goal.”

CrossTower’s platform has been methodically built for institutional and individual investors with best-in-class safeguards, services and technologically advanced capabilities. Today CrossTower supports trading in the most widely traded cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin, USDC, Bitcoin Cash, XRP, Stellar and ZCash. Those interested can access the CrossTower platform here. Those interested in learning more about the Chamber can visit www.digitalchamber.org to learn more.

This news follows CrossTower’s recent announcement of three strategic new hires from crypto and finance heavyweights Kraken, Galaxy and Legg Mason. The stature of CrossTower’s newest team members underscores the firm’s growth and ability to attract top talent.

Monica Van Horn CrossTower 917-446-6358 mvanhorn@forefrontcomms.com