Datacap bolsters cross-border payments via TranCloud™ and Moneris Canada

/EIN News/ -- Chalfont, PA, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datacap Systems Inc., leading hardware and processor-agnostic integrated payments provider, has added integrated payments support for Moneris Canada via the TranCloud payments hub. TranCloud joins Datacap’s NETePay™ software as another cross-border payments solution option for Datacap’s Point of Sale integration partners. TranCloud is a unique payments hub for processor and hardware agnostic EMV-ready payments. A simple OS-agnostic integration adds instant support for an evolving list of EMV-enabled devices for virtually all processors in North America.



The initial TranCloud release for Moneris Canada utilizes the P400 from Verifone to process EMV credit/debit/contactless transactions. Other TranCloud features include EMV store and forward for offline processing, Tap and Pay contactless support, Tokenization for recurring billing and QuickChip for faster transactions.



“Cross-border payments via a universal integration has been a substantial benefit to Datacap partners on our NETePay product line, so we’re excited to extend that same benefit to TranCloud Point of Sale partners in both the US and Canada,” says Justin Zeigler, Dir Product at Datacap Systems.



TranCloud for Moneris Canada is available for new installations today. Existing TranCloud integrators can add support for Canadian processing via minor integration enhancements. Merchants interested in processing EMV transactions should contact their POS reseller to learn how Datacap payment solutions can help with EMV transaction processing and enhanced cardholder security. If your Point of Sale application isn’t yet integrated to Datacap’s solution suite, contact us to get started today! https://datacapsystems.com/contact-us/

About Datacap Systems

Datacap Systems celebrates 37 years of successfully designing, manufacturing and marketing innovative integrated payment solutions for any Point of Sale. One simple interface allows Point of Sale developers to keep pace with evolving trends and payment industry standards, so they can spend development dollars on POS innovation rather than integrated payments. Because we sell our products exclusively through authorized POS resellers, merchants receive high-end payment solutions coupled with top-tier installation, service and support. Integrated payment solutions from Datacap are utilized by hundreds of POS applications in an array of vertical markets. Contact us to learn more! https://datacapsystems.com/contact-us

