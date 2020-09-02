Hilton Garden Inn Continues Rapid Growth with a New Opening in Apopka, Florida

Property offers travelers the brand’s signature light and airy accommodations with award-winning food and beverage

/EIN News/ -- APOPKA, Fla., Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hilton Garden Inn , Hilton ’s (NYSE: HLT) award-winning, global upscale brand of hotels, has announced the opening of the Hilton Garden Inn Apopka City Center. Located at 580 East Main Street, the new hotel is right off of Main Street in downtown Apopka and directly next to the Historic Highland Manor. The Hilton Garden Inn Apopka City Center is walking distance to City Hall, minutes from the Corporate Headquarters of Century Link, Coke-Cola Syrup Plant, the University of Florida Mid-Florida Research and Education Center, 12 Miles to Downtown Orlando, 28 Miles to the Orlando Convention Center/the iconic International Drive and 30 Miles to the Walt Disney World Theme Parks. The hotel offers enhanced food and beverage options, modern and contemporary designs, and the brand's hallmark bright and airy décor, along with exceptional service.



Hilton Garden Inn has been a food and beverage leader in the upscale hotel category for more than a decade. Guests of the hotel will have a variety of onsite dining options, including the Garden Grille & Bar offering a relaxed dining experience.

Additionally, guests have access to The Shop, a 24-hour, grab-and-go retail space, offering a mix of healthy, indulgent and fresh foods, varietal beverages and a self-serve specialty coffee bar.

Each guest room boasts the brand’s signature bedding; a spacious work desk with ergonomic desk chair; and an in-room "hospitality center" with a mini fridge, microwave and Keurig® coffee maker. Guests will be treated to numerous amenities and services, including complimentary WiFi, a 24-hour business center, a state-of-the-art fitness center, an outdoor swimming pool, and a spacious outdoor terrace with fire pits.

The property features more than 1,450 square feet of flexible meeting space accommodating up to 80 people as well as an outdoor Terrace of over 2,000 square feet. In addition, Hilton Garden Inn Apopka City Center offers Catering Services, Audio Visual Services, and sits adjacent to the Highland Manor which offers over 5,000 square feet of additional event space.

“This new property offers guests convenient and inviting accommodations, whether traveling for business or leisure,” said Bill Friedrich, General Manager. “Our Team Members strive to make each guest’s stay better and brighter through heartfelt interactions and thoughtful service.”

Hilton Garden Inn Apopka City Center is part of Hilton Honors, the brand’s award-winning guest-loyalty program. Members enjoy several benefits as well as popular digital tools available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app.

Hilton Garden Inn Apopka City Center is owned by the Taurus Southern Investments and operated by GF Hotel & Resorts.

