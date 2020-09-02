Affimed to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ --



Heidelberg, Germany, September 2, 2020 – Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, today announced that the company’s management will participate in the following investor conferences during the month of September 2020:

2020 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference (September 9-10, 2020)

Date: Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Presentation Time: Fireside chat with Dr. Jim Birchenough at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time





Citi’s 15th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference (September 8-11, 2020)

Date: Wednesday, September 10, 2020

Affimed will host meetings with investors at the conference

Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference 2020 (September 15-17, 2020)

Date: Thursday, September 17, 2020

Presentation Time: 12:40 p.m. Eastern Time





Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences and Med Tech Summit (September 21-23, 2020)

Date: Monday, September 21, 2020

Presentation Time: 3:20 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: Virtual

Webcasts of each presentation may be accessed on Affimed’s website at https://www.affimed.com/investors/webcasts_cp/ . For more information on the conferences or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Affimed management, please contact your conference representative or Alex Fudukidis via email at a.fudukidis@affimed.com or phone at (917) 436-8102.

About Affimed N.V.

Affimed (Nasdaq: AFMD) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer. Affimed’s fit-for-purpose ROCK® platform allows innate cell engagers to be designed for specific patient populations. The company is developing single and combination therapies to treat hematologic and solid tumors. The company is currently enrolling patients into a registration-directed study of AFM13 for CD30-positive relapsed/refractory peripheral T cell lymphoma and into a Phase 1/2a dose escalation/expansion study of AFM24 for the treatment of advanced EGFR-expressing solid tumors. For more information, please visit www.affimed.com.

