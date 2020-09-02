New Technology Outsmarts ATM Attackers
Smart technologies for ATMS, cash-in-transit services, and strongboxes have left criminals with nowhere to run or hide.RINGWOOD, UNITED KINGDOM, September 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the past decade, the UK has seen an upward trend in ATM attacks. British courts are acknowledging the severity of these crimes with heavy sentences being handed down in recent years. As the modus operandi of ATM attackers evolve, so too are security innovations – aimed at increasing chances of recovery and convictions and serving as a strong deterrent.
Smarter Technologies are leading the charge in the ATM securities space. The company has adapted its advanced system of sensors, pressure pads, tags, beams, and cameras to specifically address the challenges of ATM and cash-in-transit crime. These solutions have proven to be formidable and effective in trials and stand to be the new norm in ATM surveillance and security. The system makes use of Smarter Technologies’ BB5 chip that gives access across the proprietary Orion network, as well as other networks, providing comprehensive coverage whatever the terrain.
Most notably, Smarter Technologies’ ATM solutions have the unique ability to broadcast both data and voice at the same time - a first for the ATM security industry. This simultaneous voice and data broadcast enables digital and analogue communication. While previous technologies gave the option of tracking or voice interchangeably, Smarter Technologies’ solutions provide full, uninterrupted tracking and audio monitoring. This empowers early response and has been demonstrably proven to offer an infinitely superior recovery rate.
A SMARTER WAY TO PROTECT ATMs AND STRONGBOXES
From ram raids and rip out attacks to more sophisticated ATM black box attacks, smart technologies are a cost-effective deterrent and preventative tool for ATM crimes. Through a system of smart tags and sensors - and utilising a unique two-way communication system - Smarter Technologies’ ATM solutions are effectively creating smart ATMs and strongboxes.
The technology monitors all key metrics pertaining to ATMs, cassettes, and cash - with capabilities to report in real time on key environmental changes. These include temperature, vibration, acoustics, sound, power interruption, pressure, structural integrity, tilt, and motion. Whether criminals are simply drilling holes and using microcomputers or removing the whole ATM unit, early warning of changes in these conditions give an instant alert on attempts to penetrate, open, or move machines and their components.
Smarter Technologies’ solutions utilise a system of two-way communication to report on what is happening at an ATM or with a strongbox at any point in time. Digital and analogue two-way communication with ATMs and strongboxes give security companies, banks, and business owners the data-driven ability to respond to criminal behaviour in real time and drastically increase chances of recovery.
The nature of the technology means attempts to block signal are futile. Continuous updates can be sent to law enforcement agencies using multiple networks, including Smarter Technologies’ real-time Orion Data Network, giving the technology immense range and specialist tracking capabilities.
The development of this technology is a milestone in Smarter Technologies’ ongoing investment in the security, surveillance, and tracking capabilities for banks, ATMs, and cash-in-transit companies. The effectiveness of the tech - together with its simplicity, low cost, and ease of integration - have recalibrated benchmarks for ATM safety.
