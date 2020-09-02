Stirling Dynamics Supports WheelTug Flight Tests

/EIN News/ -- BRISTOL, United Kingdom and NORTH PLAINS, Ore., Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stirling Dynamics, a global expert in landing gear systems and design, is thrilled to be supporting the WheelTug electric taxi programme as it reaches a critical milestone. WheelTug is currently undertaking a series of flight tests in Memphis, Tennessee to characterise the landing gear and airframe. The flight tests, specified and planned by Stirling Dynamics, will be used to gather data for the validation of certification models.



The pioneering concept being developed by WheelTug aims to address upcoming challenges that aircraft operators will need to meet, including emissions and efficiency targets. The WheelTug system, which consists of a nose wheel mounted motor and drive powered by the aircraft’s Auxiliary Power Unit, has the goal of saving time, engine life and fuel use, resulting in reduced emissions and significant cost savings for aircraft operators. Stirling Dynamics has been working on the WheelTug programme since 2016 in a variety of capacities, from conducting a preliminary loads analysis to designing a brand-new landing gear nose wheel and is now responsible for certification of the landing gear on behalf of WheelTug. The aircraft being used for the flight tests is a Boeing 737-800.

Commenting on the flight tests, WheelTug CEO Isaiah Cox said: “Stirling Dynamics was selected as a partner by WheelTug due to their comprehensive engineering expertise, along with their experience with landing gear design and analysis for a wide range of aircraft. We are delighted to have the Stirling team on board during these critical activities as we move one step closer to certification.”

Once flight testing is complete, the Stirling Dynamics team will use the data generated to validate the re-engineered models of the landing gear and airframe. This work will support the certification of the modified nose landing gear with the WheelTug system installed.

Managing Director of Stirling Dynamics, Jeff Hoyle, stated: “It’s fantastic to see the progress being made with the WheelTug system. Our engineering team is working tirelessly to help bring this disruptive technology to the market. We look forward to continuing our support and relationship with the WheelTug team on this innovative programme.”

About WheelTug plc

WheelTug plc is developing the WheelTug aircraft electric drive (e-taxi) system. More than 25 airlines representing 2,000+ aircraft have now signed Letters of Intent with WheelTug. Limited registration for TestDrive is available at testdrive.wheeltug.com. Forward-looking statement at http://www.wheeltug.com/fls

About Stirling

A part of the Expleo Group of companies, Stirling Dynamics is a fast-growing, advanced engineering company that delivers a range of complex systems and technical services to the aerospace and marine markets. Our strength lies not only in providing world-leading technical expertise and innovative products but also in our ability to work collaboratively with clients to build strong relationships with a focus on open communication and transparency.

Trading since 1987, we have accumulated a wealth of knowledge on over 70 different aircraft types and multiple marine platforms, delivered to both civil and military programmes around the globe. Furthermore, we are approved to the global aerospace quality standard AS9100 and a member of the ITAR Approved Community.

Exports make up over 80% of our business and our teams support clients in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. We respect the differences in international cultures and recognise that every organisation has their own preferred way of working. Our flexible contracting models, coupled with cultural awareness, ensure that customer satisfaction is achieved throughout the project lifecycle.

Stirling was acquired by Expleo in 2018. Expleo is a world-class partner in engineering, quality and digital solutions for clients operating in the aerospace, automotive, defence, financial services, industrial, and transportation sectors. With around 15,000 employees in more than 30 countries, Expleo has the cutting-edge technical know-how and proven expertise in complex and critical systems.

For more information:

WheelTug plc

Jan Vana

Director

+420 724 276 506

+1 410 419 0082

jvana@wheeltug.com



Stirling Dynamics