Grandiose Supermarket Opens in Dubai Sports City

Grandiose Supermarket Logo Grandiose Dubai Sports City - Storefront Grandiose Dubai Sports City - Interior

Grandiose Supermarket continues to expand its UAE footprint with several stores set to open in the coming weeks.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The contemporary supermarket, Grandiose continues to grow its presence in the UAE with a new store opening recently in the Sports City Dubai. The opening within one of Dubai’s busiest neighbourhoods positions Grandiose favourably, in its quest to meet and exceed changing consumer preferences.Like previously loved stores, the Dubai Sports City store features an ideal mix of conventional and speciality products, with a selection of locally produced options as well as natural and organic grocery items. All the products at Grandiose Supermarket must meet the company’s rigorous quality standards and are oriented towards the needs of the respective communities.The Sports City Grandiose branch offers an extensive variety of Grab and Go options, that are healthier and more wholesome to better align with the community’s needs. In addition to a wide selection of hot and cold foods, including a salad bar, gourmet sandwiches, freshly cooked rotisserie chicken, amongst other offerings.An impressive array of baked goods such as tarts, cakes, croissants and bread, as well as the newly launched "Choco Avenue" are also available in the new store, allowing customers to indulge in a variety of appetizing and affordable food items brought to them from all over the world.Commenting on the opening, Olivier Latour, CEO of Grandiose Supermarkets stated: "We are delighted to have launched this branch in the iconic Sports City. We have witnessed outstanding customers feedback, which motivates us to raise our ceiling of reliability and to achieve more."Currently, Grandiose Supermarkets operate from Dubai Marina, Um Suqeim 1, Silicon Oasis, Barsha, Dubai Mall, Marina Walk, RAK Grove, Address Downtown and Reem Island (Abu Dhabi). Several stores are set to open in the country over the coming months in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.Furthermore, in its aim to be a convenient provider Grandiose is investing significantly in enhancing its online and in-store capabilities.In the meanwhile, customers can place their orders from Grandiose via phone calls or WhatsApp chat on store number directly or through the community’s grocery delivery apps such as el Grocer, Talabat and Instashop.-Ends-About Grandiose:Grandiose is a concept store that opened its doors in 2016, providing grocery and ready to eat products with an emphasis on health and freshness. Through its outlets operating across the UAE, Grandiose is redefining grocery shopping by offering a highly personal experience that is fully aligned to customer needs. Through its wide array of high-quality products, catering to all dietary needs and preferences, Grandiose empowers customers to maintain their moral engagements.

Our new store in Dubai Sports City