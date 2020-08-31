H.R.P.P. returns $200,000 allocation to Government.

SAMOA, August 31 - (GOVT. PRESS SECRETARIAT); The $200,000 allocation approved in the Legislative Assembly’s Fiscal Year Budget 2020-2021 for the Human Rights Protection Party (HRPP) has been reabsorbed back in the budget to assist the country in its collective response to the COVID-19.

This was approved in a Cabinet directive FK (20)30 on 29th July 2020, almost a month ago, prior to the Samoa Observer splashing front page headlined “Ruling H.R.P.P. gets $200,000 from Legislative Assembly” published Sunday, 30th August 2020.

Being very mindful of government’s tireless efforts to keep Samoa COVID free, the HRPP caucus at a meeting a week after the 2020-2021 Budget was approved, unanimously agreed to keep the allocation in the budget to assist our national efforts to safeguard Samoa from the virus.

“The decision to reprioritize the said allocation is a Cabinet directive and this has been executed accordingly” confirmed by the Chief Executive of the Ministry of Prime Minister and Cabinet and Secretary to Cabinet – Agafili Tomaimano Shem Leo.

The annual allocation is distributed to registered political parties recognized in Parliament as required under the House Standing Orders. A Political Party is mandated to have no less than 8 members of Parliament to be recognized in the House, and to qualify for this allocation.

This funding was introduced 30 years ago by the late Prime Minister – Hon. Tofilau Eti Alesana. It was designed to assist political parties to perform and conduct their prescribed duties and responsibilities in compliance with good governance principles and to prevent any likely occurrence of malpractice.

September 2, 2020