Samoa Airways respond to “misleading” reports

SAMOA, September 2 - (02nd SEPTEMBER 2020); Samoa Airways would like to respond to an article published on Sunday 30th August relating to “Staff receiving 50% discounts”.

CEO Tupuivao, Seiuli Alvin W. Tuala said that the article is misleading.

“The 50% staff travel benefit is on our Pago route only and has being in place since 2005.

This does not apply to any international destinations that the airline operates to.

In 2016, this benefit for staff was removed. Tupuivao further stated that “our staff pay for these seats to Pago and fly when there are seats available on the day of the flight. What needs to be understood is, this is standard industry practice, globally.

Airlines operate flights with empty seats and it’s only practical that an airline gets some revenue off an empty seat, otherwise the seat remains as a cost. It quite disappointing that the Samoa Observer tends to place headlines that lack a clear understanding on how the airline industry works”.

The CEO advised that the Samoa Observer sent an email on Saturday afternoon expecting an immediate reply for a story to be published the following day, which shows lack of professionalism. It is not the first time that this has happened.

The audit report also mentioned other matters pertaining to the airlines systems and processes, which has already being addressed as part of the airlines housekeeping standards.

In addition the airline has over the past few months reviewed all areas of the business to streamline its processes. “This includes how we can do things better with less the cost” said Tupuivao.

Samoa Airways has like many airlines across globe have being hit with the current pandemic. The airline has taken measures on staff and salary reduction since March this year. The airline has close to 90% of its staff on leave without pay and those that are working placed on 50% salary reduction since March this year.

With its minimum staff the airline continues to ensure operations in American Samoa and its upcoming Savai’I services are not hindered as well as the ground handling operations for customer airlines, Air New Zealand, Fiji Airways and other private chartered flight to and from Samoa. With the limited team the airline continues to work tirelessly on getting the airline ready for market when borders open up.

“These are not easy times; for us and everyone else affected by this unfortunate situation, but with our faith and belief in God, we will come out of this a lot stronger” said Tupuivao.

September 2, 2020