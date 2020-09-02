KALISH MORROW BRINGS COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT TO HER CAMPAIGN MAKING HER A DIFFERENT KIND OF CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATE
“Hands-On” Morrow Holds a Park Clean Up and Invests Her Time Regularly with Habitat for Humanity®HANFORD, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the Hanford, CA City Council race begins to heat up, Kalish Morrow is running a new kind of campaign. Last Sunday, Morrow rolled up her sleeves, organized and led a Civic Center Park clean-up staffed by volunteers. Her volunteerism with Habitat for Humanity® is only one of the other charity activities to which she is wholly dedicated.
“Looking for political photo ops is not my style”, says Morrow. “I want to lead by example by getting more and more involved with my Hanford community and their volunteer, project and charity needs. Bettering our neighborhoods is important for all of us here in Hanford.”
“I come from a background of local activism. I want to let the voters of Hanford know I am a hands-on candidate running a more positive and constructive campaign, making me a better choice for City Council.” An ardent philanthropist in Hanford, several years ago, Morrow founded the non-profit, Heart of Hanford to lead the preservation of historic downtown Hanford.
Habitat for Humanity of Tulare/Kings County is building a home at 403 W. Cameron St. “These Habitat for Humanity projects really energize me and allow me to meet other Hanford citizens and talk about their needs. In my mind, there is no better way to understand our city, its people and their problems than to work alongside them.” Morrow adds, “I plan to go to the build next Wednesday and “tilt up some walls”.”
“As a member of Hanford’s City Council, I hope to apply my free-market values to bring greater prosperity to all citizens”. “We all value a business-friendly city and region, greater personal freedoms and smaller, less-stifling government”.
More about Kalish Morrow’s campaign for Hanford, California City Council District B can be found at www.morrow4hanford.us or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/kalishmorrowhanford/.
