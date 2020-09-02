The Accent Coach Discusses What An Accent Reduction Course Consists Of
With many individuals stuck at home as of late, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that online communication courses are taking off.
According to Roche, the ideal accent reduction course should offer a general guideline on the norms of the culture, helping individuals communicate effectively with others.”VERO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With many individuals stuck at home as of late, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that online communication courses are taking off. Accent reduction courses are becoming more and more popular due to their ability to help individuals with accents speak clearer and more concise.
— The Accent Coach
Yet, accent reduction courses aren’t just about reducing one’s accent. The Accent Coach explains, “I think a good accent reduction course is more than learning an accent, it’s overcoming your own biases and adopting the fun side of accent learning, and understanding how you can fit in. You decide how much you wish to do so.”
The Accent Coach, Claudette Roche, goes onto emphasize that not one accent is better than another. She says, “The goal is, ultimately, to get your message across as clearly, efficiently, and succinctly as possible. Accent reduction doesn’t necessarily mean reducing a person’s accent, although it does involve aspects of this, but more so helping them speak more clearly so that others in their workplace or at the store can understand them better.”
According to Roche, the ideal accent reduction course should offer a general guideline on the norms of the culture, helping individuals communicate effectively with others. She adds, “Since we are more or less in a multicultural society, there really isn’t a ‘wrong’ or ‘right’ way to speak. But some places and regions do have less cultural diversity, meaning this has to be taken into consideration when communicating with them.”
Generally, The Accent Coach doesn’t believe there is a one-size-fits-all approach for accent reduction training. She says, “Realistically, you have to go and try them out and see if it’s the right approach for you. Do your research. Look at various courses. There are so many that you are bound to find one that works for you.”
Claudette Roche
The Accent Coach
+1 818-434-7761
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook