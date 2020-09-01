Jostens creates Super Bowl LIV Championship Ring for the Kansas City Chiefs

Custom ring celebrates Chiefs second Super Bowl title

/EIN News/ -- Minneapolis MN, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Kansas City Chiefs and Jostens, the industry leader and provider of custom, hand-crafted fine jewelry for professional sports teams, revealed the Super Bowl LIV Championship Ring Tuesday evening. Coaches and players gathered in a private, socially distanced ceremony at Arrowhead Stadium to receive their rings.

“To become Super Bowl champions is an amazing feat, and to be trusted to create a ring to celebrate that achievement is truly an honor,” said Chris Poitras VP and COO of Jostens Professional Sports Division. “We have had the privilege to partner with the Chiefs to craft not only their Super Bowl LIV Championship ring, but their first ever Super Bowl ring as well. This ring truly celebrates the Chiefs history, their fans and the incredible success of the 2019 season.”

The 2019 Kansas City Chiefs displayed incredible determination and skill, with an impressive record of 12-4 during the regular season. The playoffs were no exception with the Chiefs defeating each opponent after trailing by a deficit of at least 10 points and on February 2, 2020 they were crowned Super Bowl Champions for the second time in franchise history.

For 60 seasons, the Kansas City Chiefs have been proud defenders of Chiefs Kingdom. The ring top pays tribute to this legacy with 60 diamonds set inside a stunning arrowhead-shaped adornment. Also contained within, the letters KC created in yellow gold shimmer with 16 custom-cut rubies that represent the franchise’s 10 AFC West division titles combined with six playoff appearances under Head Coach Andy Reid. 50 diamonds surround the rubies and logo that signify the 50 years between Super Bowl victories.

The symbolism continues on the ring top. An additional 122 diamonds cascade along the ring top edges, calling to mind the 100th season of the NFL, and the 22 playoff appearances in franchise history. Two marquise diamonds represent the two Super Bowl victories, and four baguette rubies on the top and bottom ring edges symbolize four straight AFC West titles from 2016 to 2019. Wrapping it all up, the words WORLD CHAMPIONS crafted from contrasting yellow gold, appear on the ring’s outermost edges.

On the left side, the ring recipient’s name sits at the top in shining yellow gold. Below, flags that capture the ’69 and ’19 Super Bowl victories fly high alongside the player’s number or title set in diamonds. BE GREAT, the team’s championship season motto, is set in a banner beneath, followed by the numbers 142.2, the decibel rating that makes Arrowhead Stadium the loudest in the world. All of this is given definition by the stands seen at the very bottom, evoking a fan’s view from the stadium seats.

The right side pays tribute to the fanbase at the top with the words CHIEFS KINGDOM. Located directly in the center, the Super Bowl LIV logo is set in white gold, surrounded by a banner displaying the final score, 31 to 20. The ring side is completed with the championship year date, 2019.

Etched inside are the scores, logos and point deficits of the teams the Chiefs defeated on their Super Bowl journey. 0202 represents the day the Chiefs were crowned World Champions, and 2020 honors the year in which it all happened. As an added touch of personalization, player’s individual signature graces the interior. The final detail of the ring is a football located on the outer band which features the initials LH, a touching tribute to franchise founder Lamar Hunt.

The rings feature a total of 9 baguette diamonds which total .9 carats, 2 marquise diamonds equaling .7 carats and 244 round diamonds for a total of 3.3 carats. The rings also boast 4 baguette rubies, and 32 custom-cut rubies which are equal to 5.95 carats. The rings have an incredible total gem carat weight of 10.85 carats.

Jostens also partnered with the Kansas City Chiefs in producing a Super Bowl LIV Championship jewelry collection allowing their entire fan community to celebrate the Super Bowl LIV victory. Chiefs fans can capture their piece of the Super Bowl and commemorate this exciting moment in franchise history through a selection of customized fine jewelry and championship collectables. All pieces in this collection are inspired by the Chiefs official Championship Ring and are available now for a limited time by ordering online at: www.jostens.com/chiefs

As a part of the exciting Super Bowl celebration, the Kansas City Chiefs have created a unique opportunity that extends the championship to the fan community. As a part of their program, a Limited Edition Ring is being made available and is designed to be as close to the ring awarded to the team that is made available for purchase to the public. In honor of the record held by Arrowhead Stadium as the loudest stadium in the world, only 142 of these rings will be made available. The Limited Edition Ring is available online at: www.jostens.com/chiefs

ABOUT JOSTENS

Jostens is a trusted partner in the academic and achievement channel, providing products, programs and services that help its customers celebrate moments that matter. The company's products include yearbooks, publications, jewelry and consumer goods that serve the K-12 educational, college and professional sports segments. Founded in 1897 and based in Minneapolis, Minn., Jostens is a subsidiary of Platinum Equity and can be found online at www.jostens.com. In addition to crafting the Kansas City Chiefs two Super Bowl Championship Rings, Jostens has previously partnered with the Kansas City Sporting to create their MLS Cup Ring as well as crafting the Kansas City Royals 2014 American League and 2015 World Series Rings.

