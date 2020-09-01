Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc., GCI Liberty, Inc., Jernigan Capital, Inc., and NTN Buzztime, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CBMG to members of CBMG management.

If you are a CBMG investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form.

GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLIBA) - Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ GS: LBRDK)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of GLIBA to LBRDK.

If you are a GLIBA or LBRDK investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form.

Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE: JCAP)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of JCAP to an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P.

If you are a JCAP investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form.

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE: NTN)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of NTN with Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics LLC.

If you are a NTN investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2020 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780.  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:
Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone:  516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@jlclasslaw.com

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc., GCI Liberty, Inc., Jernigan Capital, Inc., and NTN Buzztime, Inc.

