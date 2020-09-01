ANAPTYSBIO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating AnaptysBio, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANAB) on behalf of long-term stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of AnaptysBio have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.



Our investigation follows a securities class action complaint that was filed on March 25, 2020.

The complaint, filed on March 25, 2020, alleges that, throughout the class period defendants made false and misleading statements regarding the purported efficacy of etokimab, touting data from the Company’s Phase 2a trial in peanut allergies as showing a “remarkable efficacy result” and describing the drug as having a “pretty profound efficacy” in its treatment of patients with atopic dermatitis based on AnaptysBio’s Phase 2a trial data for that indication. In truth, defendants provided misleading clinical trial data which failed to disclose key information and used questionable analysis, making the trial results regarding etokimab’s efficacy and its prospects appear far better than they were. As a result of defendants’ misrepresentations, shares of AnaptysBio common stock traded at artificially inflated prices throughout the class period.

If you are a long-term stockholder of AnaptysBio, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

