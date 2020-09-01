NEWS RELEASE: New DOH Campaign Highlights COVID-19 Survivor Stories

Posted on Sep 1, 2020 in Latest News

HONOLULU — Today, the Hawai‘i Department of Health launched a new campaign featuring stories from COVID-19 patients in Hawai‘i to emotionally appeal to Hawai‘i residents who are not wearing masks or practicing physical distancing. The “Live With No Regrets” campaign highlights patients and their families who share personal stories of how getting COVID-19 impacted their lives.

Gaualofa “Lofa” Nua spent seven weeks in the hospital and ended up on a ventilator, and today still requires an oxygen concentrator. “It’s been quite a journey. I’m still having issues now with breathing, and more than half of my lungs are still scarred,” he said. “Going from a healthy person to learning that your heart stopped twice, that your lungs collapsed—that makes you look at life from a different perspective.”

The impact of the virus on family and loved ones is also woven into the campaign.

“It went from ‘I just talked to you yesterday’ to ‘he needs life support’—everything was failing so quickly,” shared Lofa’s wife, Tanya. “As a family member, that’s the hardest part.”

The powerful messages will air on broadcast and cable TV and radio, and be placed in print, digital, social and streaming platforms through the end of December. Longer form videos of each survivor’s story are available on the Department of Health’s website at www.hawaiicovid19.com/survivors.

Healthcare workers who have been impacted by the virus also participated in the campaign. Colene Geier, an ICU Nurse who has treated more than 20 COVID-19 patients, shared that she wishes “that we would all come together. That’s the only way we’re going to beat this virus,” she explained.

Watch the first television advertisement here.

# # #