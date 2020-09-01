Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 870 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,268 in the last 365 days.

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of Cancer Genetics, Inc., Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Principia Biopharma Inc., and Yintech Investment Holdings Limited

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of CGIX with StemoniX, Inc.

If you are a JCAP investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTA)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MNTA to JNJ for $52.50 per share in cash.

If you are a MNTA investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PRNB)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of PRNB to Sanofi for $100 per share.

If you are a PRNB investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YIN)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of YIN to members of YIN management.

If you are a YIN investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2020 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780.  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:
Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone:  516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@jlclasslaw.com

You just read:

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of Cancer Genetics, Inc., Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Principia Biopharma Inc., and Yintech Investment Holdings Limited

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.