Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of Cancer Genetics, Inc., Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Principia Biopharma Inc., and Yintech Investment Holdings Limited

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX)



Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of CGIX with StemoniX, Inc.



If you are a JCAP investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.



Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTA)



Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MNTA to JNJ for $52.50 per share in cash.



If you are a MNTA investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.



Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PRNB)



Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of PRNB to Sanofi for $100 per share.



If you are a PRNB investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.



Yintech Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YIN)



Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of YIN to members of YIN management.



If you are a YIN investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.



ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2020 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.

Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

Email: info@jlclasslaw.com