African American Museum Continues Nationwide Tour
Traveling Tuskegee Airmen Exhibit is making history with multiple stops across the country.
It is going to inspire. It is going to let people see that they can whatever they want in life, regardless of background.”UNITED STATES, September 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National College Resources Foundation has partnered with Chauncey Spencer II., who is currently traveling over 7,000 miles with the African Americans in Aviation Traveling Museum. The African Americans in Aviation Traveling Museum took off August 17, 2020 with a ceremony hosted by the Palm Springs Air Museum.
— Dr. Theresa Price
The launch of the traveling museum was a celebration of the momentous journey driven by Chauncey Spencer, accompanied by an NCRF intern Torii Hilbert, a recent college graduate from Long Beach, California. Mr. Spencer is excited to have Torii along with him, “He is going to get a good lesson on what it means to set a goal and not back off. Don’t let anyone tell you no, because no is not a part of our vocabulary. Yes is what’s in our vocabulary.”
When asked what this launch means to her, Dr. Theresa Price, Founder and Executive Director of NCRF, emphatically said, “It is going to inspire. It is going to let people see that they can whatever they want in life, regardless of background.” To Dr. Price, the museum is saying to African American students “Look, you are a part of this. People who look like you made this happen.”
It was important to Mr. Spencer to partner with NCRF for this nationwide tour. “We are working to create a bridge for students to learn about aviation history. Despite all the odds against them, young people can succeed if they have the will, the opportunity, and the support of the community. Teaching African American students about the success of other African Americans in a program that directly relates to teaching academic skills and knowledge is critical and necessary.”
The tour will cover over 7,000 miles with stops at the Coleman A. Young Municipal Airport and Tuskegee Airmen Museum in Detroit, the NASA Space Camp in Huntsville, AL, Johnson Space Center in Houston, the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum in D.C., historically black colleges: Tuskegee University, Texas Southern, Howard University and even Chauncey Spencer Sr.’s alma mater Virginia University of Lynchburg and several other significant locations across the country.
As part of NCRF’s S.T.E.A.M. program, the traveling museum exists to inspire students interested in aviation and the Aerospace industry. Dr. Theresa Price comments, “There would be no Tuskegee Airmen, no Red Tails without Mr. Spencer. He paved the way for black pilots and astronauts. We want all to know, young and old, about the history and sacrifices made by the black aviators who were responsible for convincing Congress to include blacks in the pre-World War II Civilian Pilot Training Program.”
NCRF, a 501c3 organization, has created programs and initiatives to provide guidance, resources, information and pipelines to empower students toward positive post-secondary pursuits. NCRF’s mission is to curtail high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved and underrepresented students. NCRF’s vision is to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce, and economic disparities with the goal to end racism and racial inequality.
