Lincoln Electric Announces September 2020 Events With the Financial Community

/EIN News/ -- CLEVELAND, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: LECO) today announced participation in the following upcoming events in the month of September with the financial community:



Vertical Research Partners 2020 Virtual Global Industrials Conference

Wednesday, September 9, 2020

11:45 a.m. Eastern Time

Gabriel Bruno, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Morgan Stanley Virtual 8th Annual Laguna Conference

Wednesday, September 16, 2020

3:00pm Eastern Time

Gabriel Bruno, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer



The Morgan Stanley Virtual Laguna Conference presentation will be webcast and can be accessed on our Investor Relations web site at https://ir.lincolnelectric.com. A replay will also be available on our web site.

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the design, development and manufacture of arc welding products, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment, and has a leading global position in brazing and soldering alloys. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln has 59 manufacturing locations in 18 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices covering more than 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company’s website at https://www.lincolnelectric.com.

